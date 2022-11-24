The Courier

Naps-Sebas seeking consistency | Ballarat Cricket Association firsts teams

Nathan Doonan rocks on to the front foot for Naps-Sebas. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A rain-interrupted start to the Ballarat Cricket Association season has taken its toll with clubs left managing a lack of momentum and passion after countless washed out matches and training sessions.

