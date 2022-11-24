A rain-interrupted start to the Ballarat Cricket Association season has taken its toll with clubs left managing a lack of momentum and passion after countless washed out matches and training sessions.
Three first grade rounds have been completely abandoned while others still haven't played nearly seven weeks on from the season's opening day.
"We've got a few lower grade sides that are yet to play a game so it's been pretty hard on those guys," Napoleons-Sebastopols coach Dan Davies said.
"For the firsts, it's been difficult not just having the momentum of playing games every week but even so many trainings have been so wet that we haven't been able to practice and work on the things that we want to.
"It's been a really challenging start to the season."
Despite the chaos, Napoleons-Sebastopols' firsts side sits second on the ladder, four points off the pacesetting Darley, and is still yet to suffer a loss.
"We haven't lost a game yet, so that's a positive, but obviously there's been a few byes in there and a draw last week," Davies said.
"But, we haven't quite been able to play the consistent brand of cricket that we want to playing.
"But, we have to realise there's challenges with not playing for weeks on end and not being able to to train. (It's been) pretty frustrating for everybody really."
Davies was clear where his side needed to improve.
"We've had lapses through games and been inconsistent in our execution," he said.
"Against Ballarat-Redan in round one we were 5-160 with 20 runs to win and we lost three quick wickets. Then when we played them again in round five we had them 9-113 and let the last pair put on 50-odd.
"Then last week in the first two-day game we were 3-140 and in a perfect position to launch and then lost 7-40.
"We've been hot and cold so we're hoping to get a bit more consistency in our game."
Naps-Sebas starts a two-day match this weekend against a Wendouree side that was made to settle for a draw against Ballarat-Redan.
Davies was wary of a star-studded Red Caps batting order with Heath Pyke coming off an unbeaten century against the Two Swords.
Opening bowler Luke Corden will return to the line-up having missed the past month with injury.
"One of the challenges for us has been finding a combination and consistency in our bowling to take early wickets and get on the front foot," he said.
"We've been really good at bowling through the middle stages and putting pressure on and getting back into games but we haven't started well.
"We want to be competitive from the first ball to the last."
Elsewhere, Darley returns home to play fellow top four side East Ballarat.
The Lions were last round's clear standouts, celebrating an outright win after dismissing Buninyong for 52 and 30.
While Liam Cornford (6-7 in the first innings) and Madushaka Ekanayaka (6-20 in the second innings) loom as threats with the ball, the Hawks will be wary of a red-hot Danza Hyatt (100*) having leaked 295 runs against Golden Point - the highest team total of the season - against Golden Point a fortnight ago.
East Ballarat was a nine-wicket victor over Darley in a one-dayer on the opening day of the season, led by a 130-run opening partnership between Lewis Hodgins (73*) and Rory Low (68).
Meanwhile, Brown Hill returns from the bye looking to atone for a first loss of the season as it hosts Mt Clear.
Golden Point is away to a winless Buninyong.
DARLEY V EAST BALLARAT
Darley: Bradley Barnes(c), Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Liam Cornford, Rockey Hoey, Dayle Locke, Dilan Chandima, Harry Killoran, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Danza Hyatt
East Ballarat: Jacob Eyers(c), Lewis Hodgins, Harry Ganley, Rory Low, Harli Givvens, Tony Begbie, Luke Hodgson, Abhilasha Rodrigo, Mitchell McKee, Joshua Brown, Mitchell Nicholson, Adam Eddy
BROWN HILL V MT CLEAR
Brown Hill : Tom Bourke-Finn(c), Ryan Knowles, Jason Knowles, Kento Dobell, Fraser Hunt, Byron Wynd, Tom Appleton, Prabath Priyankara, Nathan Porter, Shashi Fernando, Akila Lakshan
Mt Clear: Jarrod Burns(c), Jacob Smith, Thomas Le Lievre, Nathan Yates, Matt Goonan, Zack Maple, Lachlan Payne, Joel Moriarty, Jack Jeffrey, Yo Mani, Grant Trevenen, Ashley George
BUNINYONG V GOLDEN POINT
Buninyong: Harrison Bond(c), Brad Byrnes, Bailey Ryan, Mitchell Tierney, Ethan Giri, Campbell Palmer, Geordie McLeod, Rory Fisher, David Anderson, Fletcher Downs, Brodie Wells, Hudson Palmer
Golden Point: Joshua White(c), Lachlan Herring, Daniel White, Andrew Falkner, Andrew Warrick, Simon Ogilvie, Daniel McDonald, Jack Bambury, Lukas Pegg, Manjula De Zoysa, Jordan Humphries, Noah Maggi
WENDOUREE V NAPOLEONS-SEBASTOPOL
Wendouree: Ryan Simmonds(c), Heath Pyke, Mathew Begbie, Tom Batters, Lucas Argall, Tristan Maple, Liam Brady, Cole Roscholler, Ashley McCafferty, Thomas Godson, Brandon Weatherson, Liam Wood
Napoleons-Sebastopol: No team provided
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
