'Watch this space': Result must be a wake-up call for integrity | EDITORIAL

There was one telling result in The Courier's survey on issues that mattered for regional voters.
Health, roads and education figured highly but these are things that are state election perennials, more so when there is often a fear the smaller population of the regions leaves these services more neglected.
But right up there at the top of the issues concerning over a thousand respondents polled in the survey was transparency and trust in government.
Almost 94 per cent of readers rated integrity in government as "important", with three quarters of these ranking it very important. Just two in a hundred said it was not important at all to them. In addition, almost 90 percent of respondents in Ballarat agreed that "more powers are needed to stop corruption in government and ensure proper transparency". The regional state-wide total for this question was even higher at 91 per cent.
In Ballarat, this issue ranked as highly as something that hits people every day; the notoriously deteriorating road conditions. And this is extraordinary, because roads, hospitals and schools, the bread and butter of state government elections, are all things we need but proper governance is something we have to believe in.
In an election campaign, if those basic services represent a contest of delivery then faith in accountable government can quickly become a crisis of belief.
When both the major parties are tarred with the brush of suspicion it is easy to see disillusionment grow. It would be rare to have an election campaign where both the major contenders are being investigated by the corruption watchdog, IBAC or so many unresolved questions on matters of accountability.
This is not to condone some of the transparently biased and targeted campaigns that have generated the more spurious headlines; conspiracy theories about a set of steps or a car accident a decade ago. Rather these divertissements are merely distractions from significant problems of accountability occurring right now; donations, inappropriate influences and contracts with aligned partners - all of which demand answers.
The broader issue is that accountability and transparency in government, like justice, must be done but must also be seen to be done. IBAC resources and powers need to be strengthened along with other auditing bodies but they must also deliver their responses and findings with appropriate openness in the hope that the general confidence in accountable government is restored. These objectives and natural justice are not mutually exclusive.
The alternative is the further deterioration of faith in the democratic system, a trend seeing dangerous global precedents.
The federal election had the signs; massive shifts away from a government presiding over a nadir of confidence and fobbed off with grinning hubris.
Whether widespread change nationally can halt the erosion of confidence is important because these institutions are more tenuous than we imagine and exist ultimately because we believe in them. It makes this state election and what comes next for the winner all the more important.
This election should be a wakeup call for whoever wins that the trust of voters cannot be taken for granted. Whether it is the Labor incumbent, given the grace of four more years to 'get the job done' or a new Coalition government swimming in the daunting prospect of fulfilling a raft of promises, regaining this trust must be a priority. What either result should say to the victor is the next four years cannot be simply business as usual.
If you have already voted, and almost half of Victorians have - a sign not only of convenience but potentially that people have stopped listening to the candidates, then watch this space closely. If you are yet to vote then consider carefully who you can place your trust in and who will most actively go about rebuilding and returning that belief.
