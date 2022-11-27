Man accused of robbing relative at knifepoint bailed

A Ballarat East man accused of robbing a female relative at knifepoint has been granted bail after two previously unsuccessful attempts.
Benjamin Williams, 30, appeared at the Supreme Court of Victoria on November 11 from custody, on charges of armed robbery, theft and common law assault.
It was alleged Williams entered the bedroom of the sleeping victim at her residence in Ballarat East at 3.25am on September 2, 2022, and demanded cigarettes.
Williams was told he could take all that the victim had, and after doing so left the room.
Shortly after, Williams allegedly returned to the room with a small kitchen knife and told the victim he was taking her phone, under the belief she had been talking about him to other people in the community.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It was alleged Williams then put his forearm on her chest, restricting her movement, while making stabbing motions with the knife towards her and demanding she hand over the phone.
During an ensuing struggle, the victim allegedly took a small cut to her wrist.
Williams allegedly then took the victim's phone and left the bedroom.
He was arrested near the Ballarat East address soon after and taken to the Ballarat Police Station.
There, he made partial admissions to the offending.
Williams' defence counsel, Stephanie Joosten, argued he should be granted bail due to a lack of any significant criminal history and that a full no-contact order was in place between Williams and the victim.
She also noted the increased burden of jail time due to COVID restrictions in corrections facilities, and that he would likely spend more time waiting in custody, if not granted bail, than he would receive in any sentence.
Williams had spent 71 days in jail prior to the hearing.
Williams had also been found suitable for a Court Intergrated Services Program, should he be released on bail.
Judge James Tinney granted Williams bail - remarking that he did not present an unacceptable risk due to his lack of a criminal record, supervision by CISP and the imposition of strict bail conditions.
Williams will reappear in court on December 8.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.