Ballarat East man accused of robbing female relative at knifepoint

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
November 28 2022 - 4:30am
Man accused of robbing relative at knifepoint bailed

A Ballarat East man accused of robbing a female relative at knifepoint has been granted bail after two previously unsuccessful attempts.

