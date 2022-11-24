New artists are ready to share their love and creativity with Ballarat as they put on a collaborative show.
Students from a number of different Federation University courses including the Bachelor of Visual Arts, Graduate Diploma in Ceramics and Advanced Diploma of Graphic Design will host their end of year exhibition in the Mining Exchange.
While Bachelor of Visual Arts student Katherine Douglas has always been involved in creative pursuits including writing she is now taking the plunge to set up a studio and pursue art.
"I have always been passionate about visual arts ... I have always dabbled, but I've never really done it," she said.
"So I challenged myself to do the degree and now I have done it."
Ms Douglas' work on display is about the black summer bushfires and the "environmental emergency we find ourselves in", she said.
Her mixed media work was created in panels and depicts the Glossy Black-Cockatoo, a species heavily affected by the fires.
Ms Douglas used ash from the fires in her artwork.
"I think it just gives a real resonance to the pieces," she said.
Jan Alexander, a Graduate Diploma of Ceramics student, said her hand sculpted work was inspired by patterns, nature and particularly the ocean.
"Why do we do the same thing, not just within nature, but even within our own selves? I am very reflective of myself," she said.
Ms Alexander said she hopes people will be able to engage with her creations.
"If they connect with the work and it gives them pleasure and enjoyment, I guess as an artist you aspire for someone to hold that work and it [have] value to them, '' she said.
Angela Gerrard is a Beaufort local who has spent a lot of her previous practice working with pastels.
She said she joined the Bachelor of Visual Arts to expand her practice and improve her abilities for the classes she runs.
Ms Gerrard fell in love with ceramics at the start of the course and decided to pick that as her major to experiment outside her comfort zone.
Her work uses a marble technique and is about dance.
"Each piece captures rhythm and movement," she said. "As a whole collective it also shows the social benefits of dance as well."
The exhibition will open on Friday night at 6pm. The display is available for viewing in the Mining Exchange from November 26 to December 4, 10am to 3pm.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
