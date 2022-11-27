The Courier
Health

Grampians Health Ballarat 2002 emergency department Christmas appeal

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 28 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat emergency department deputy nurse unit manager Kirsty McLean and Grampians Health emergency director Pauline Chapman lead a resuscitation on an old training mannequin. Picture by Melanie Whelan

EMERGENCY department staff have made one of their Christmas wishes to secure a more life-like mannequin on which to better prepare for real-life patients in Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.