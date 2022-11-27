EMERGENCY department staff have made one of their Christmas wishes to secure a more life-like mannequin on which to better prepare for real-life patients in Ballarat.
Sim Man, the training simulator, is no longer in the best health at Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.
While universities, including Ballarat's major nurse training programs, have rooms filled with cutting-edge simulators, the Base has one. Used everyday in the Base education centre, he has become tired and out of date.
Grampians Health Ballarat has launched its end-of-year public appeal to buy a state-of-the art replacement.
The new training partner will be able to breathe better, cough, blink, talk, take an intravenous line and let staff know whether this has been inserted in the wrong spot, just as they also will be able to demonstrate for a breathing tube inserted in the wrong place in the airways.
Emergency physician Athar Mohammed said he has often seen staff enter training session with an attitude that this was just a simulation exercise, when really it was so much more vital.
The more real the scenario seemed - and this was helped with a modern mannequin - the more invested staff became in the model patient and the whole vibe in the room could change.
This, Dr Mohammed said, was a safe place to test and re-test situations as close to real emergencies as possible and deepen the "unconsciously competent" in staff, refining techniques in life-saving situations so staff could more confidently respond when faced with similar scenarios in a hectic emergency department.
"People in the majority are going in thinking this is artificial...but we can really dial up the complexity," Dr Mohammed said. "This approach can really help better control nerves. It's also in how you talk with other staff and practice teamwork.
"Sometimes you can untie and unwind scenarios and look at ways to respond better. Sometimes people become fixated in how to respond but there might be other valuable ways people have seen something done differently that might work better. That's how we can all see things differently and work together."
Dr Mohammed is the Australian Resuscitation Council advanced life support courses director for Ballarat Base Hospital. This is the only Victorian hospital outside metropolitan Melbourne to offer the high-level training course.
All emergency department staff, including more than 200 nurses, also undertake regular simulation-based training to focus on team work, communication and specific procedures.
This week there was a focus on a paediatric trauma response, allowing nurses time to train more closely with paediatric consultants and registrars. Staff could wheel the old mannequin into an empty resuscitation bay in the emergency department for practice.
Training typically involves all staff, including technicians and ward assistants who often might have to run blood or help lift a collapsed person off the floor.
Ballarat emergency nurse unit manager Grant Berriman said it was important all staff were involved in training responses and this was also a chance to work in a safe space with specialists who otherwise would only be called into the department during high-pressure situations.
"Newer models are so realistic that once they're rolling, people get so invested," Mr Berriman said. "They get so much more out of it."
All money raised in the Grampians Health appeal directly supports Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department in purchasing a new training mannequin. Any additional funds will also be for dedicated emergency department use.
Ballarat's emergency department has more than 59,000 patients present each year. On the busiest days, this can equate to about 200 patients, many critically ill.
The department has come under increasing strain during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grampians Health emergency director Pauline Chapman said improved training offers the community "best possible outcomes".
To support the Base emergency department via the hospital's Christmas appeal: ghb-christmas-appeal-2022.raisely.com/.
