The mother of all man-caves is coming to Ballarat for the first time.
The semi-trailer has a dazzling array of motor memorabilia will make its way to the first Ballarat Rock'n'Roll Festival from 10am Saturday at the Creswick Road showgrounds.
Just about everything in the Custom Classic Mancave will be available for sale on the day.
The festival also features a Show'n'Shine car competition, model cars, line dancing and rock'n'roll dance lessons plus food trucks and a children's area where 90 per cent of the activities will be free of charge.
Entry to the festival will be via gold coin during the day, and a concert featuring five bands and a surprise visit by 'Elvis' will get going from 6pm, with tickets available at the door or via TryBooking.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
