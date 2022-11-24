The Courier

Motoring memorabilia galore and it's all on sale at Saturday's Ballarat Rock n Roll festival

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 24 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharon Murrihy is helping to organise Saturday's Ballarat Rock'n'Roll festival, which will have a family-friendly focus at the Ballarat showgrounds. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

The mother of all man-caves is coming to Ballarat for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.