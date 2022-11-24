Ideal infill development opportunity | Commercial property

This commercial block of land represents a sensational opportunity to strike gold in Ballarat's booming property market and shout, "Eureka!".
A truly rare offering of industrial zoned land on the Melbourne side of Ballarat, it represents an exceptional opportunity to secure a large infill parcel for occupation or further subdivision and development (STCA). It also has the potential to be rezoned, based on existing City of Ballarat planning policies.
Located approximately three kilometres due east of Ballarat Town Hall, it's within close proximity to the home of the Eureka Stockade rebellion. There is easy access to Melbourne via the Western Highway and Geelong via Main Road.
The land is predominantly zoned industrial 3, with a small allotment zoned general residential 1, contained within three separate titles.
The property is an irregular shape, with a frontage of approximately 165 metres to Lalor Street and additional frontage to Ross Street. The land is reasonably level in nature.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.