The Courier

19 Lalor Street, Ballarat East | Ideal infill development opportunity

By Commercial Property
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ideal infill development opportunity | Commercial property
  • 19 Lalor Street, Ballarat East
  • 18,487 square metres
  • Expressions of interest close Friday, December 2 at 4pm
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agent: Charles Kennedy on 0431 914 778
  • Inspect: By appointment

This commercial block of land represents a sensational opportunity to strike gold in Ballarat's booming property market and shout, "Eureka!".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.