Substantial family home on more than half an acre | Feature property

This modern brick home is located a stone's throw from Lake Learmonth and adjacent to the bowls club, providing an enviable lifestyle in the historic township.
Learmonth is conveniently positioned within easy access to Ballarat and the Western Freeway.
The house is positioned on the front corner of a substantial allotment of approxomately 2200 square metres, the prefect dream home with a yard and shedding, or perhaps further subdivision (STCA).
The home has three large bedrooms, the master including an ensuite, walk-in robe and separate lounge room that could be used as a fourth bedroom.
The massive open plan kitchen, meals and living space is two living zones that open up to an outdoor entertaining area. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry, while the family room has a wood heater.
Other features inside include split systems for heating and cooling, a huge laundry and direct access to an oversized double garage.
Outside is another double garage attached to a double carport, with high access for a boat or caravan. There is also a pond, wood shed, water tanks and alfresco with ceiling fan.
This is a rare opportunity to purchase a lifestyle property on the edge of Lake Learmonth just in time for summer.
