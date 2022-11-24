The Courier

7-9 McKay Street, Learmonth

By Feature Property
November 24 2022
Substantial family home on more than half an acre | Feature property
  • 7-9 McKay Street, Learmonth
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 6
  • $990,000 - $1,080,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Dominic Morrison on 0409 557 461
  • Inspect: Saturday, 10am - 10.20 am

This modern brick home is located a stone's throw from Lake Learmonth and adjacent to the bowls club, providing an enviable lifestyle in the historic township.

