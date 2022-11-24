Gorgeous home with spectacular views over Ballarat | House of the Week

This immaculately presented property has fantastic kerb appeal, but it's not until you step inside that you really appreciate all it has to offer.
Positioned at the front of the striking house is a formal living area with large bay windows and a convenient office space, which is ideal for those who are working from home.
The open plan kitchen, meals, and living area is the centrepiece of this amazing home. Large glass windows surround this area, allowing natural light to flow through and complement the amazing views.
The gorgeous kitchen is complete with Caesarstone Carrara marble bench top, a 900 millimetre gas stovetop, double oven, pot draws and a pantry.
Positioned upstairs is a third living space, which is perfect for use as a kids retreat.
The king-sized master bedroom is complete with a walk-in robe, an ensuite with large bath, a walk-in shower, double vanity and separate toilet. Large bay windows showcase breathtaking views over Ballarat and Lake Wendouree.
There are also two additional queen-sized bedrooms, and one king-sized bedroom, all with built-in-robes. There is also an additional fifth bedroom located downstairs, perfect for use as a guest bedroom.
The stylish family bathroom comes complete with a large freestanding bath, shower, double vanity and separate toilet.
A timeless neutral colour palette means your existing furnishings and décor will fit in perfectly in all these spaces.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Outside is absolutely stunning, and an entertainer's paradise thanks to the dream alfresco area and inground solar heated, automated self-cleaning lap pool with spa blower and water feature. It's the perfect place to spend time with family and friends this summer.
Every corner of the property has been meticulously maintained, with fully landscaped gardens surrounding the home.
Other features of this very impressive opportunity include central heating throughout, evaporative cooling, side access for caravan storage, a shed/workshop and double car garage.
Set on an allotment of approximately 863 square metres in popular North Ballarat, all you have to do is sit back and enjoy all the peace and serenity this home has to offer.
This home is sure to impress, so don't wait. Contact the agency today to book your own private inspection.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.