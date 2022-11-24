The next step has been taken to improve phone coverage in Lucas and surrounding suburbs.
Poor phone coverage in the area has been a problem for residents for a long time, and they have banded together to advocate for fast tracked support and have recently caught the attention of local politicians and candidates.
A planning application to the Ballarat City Council reveals a new Optus tower will be built on 103 Ballarat-Carngham Road.
The cost of the project is estimated to be $300,000.
The planning documents, which were prepared by infrastructure service provider Ventia, said "Optus have identified issues with local mobile network services in Delacombe, Winter Valley and surrounding areas and are seeking to improve mobile services in the area".
"To facilitate provision of mobile phone call and data services, a new Telecommunications Facility is required to ensure high quality wireless telecommunications services are provided to the area."
The tower will be owned by the Australia Tower Network, which means other telecommunication companies could eventually use the same location for their equipment.
Optus will put its own equipment on the tower to begin with, which will include 5G technology.
"The facility has been specifically designed to accommodate future requirements and other communications networks," the planning documents said.
IN THE NEWS:
Residents who have lived in the area for a number of years with poor service said the changes cannot come soon enough.
Optus also have plans for towers on Endeavour Drive, Alfredton and Paddy's Drive, Delacombe which were submitted to council in September and July.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.