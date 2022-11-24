The Courier

Phone coverage improvements for Lucas, Winter Valley and Delacombe

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated November 25 2022 - 9:43am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers on a mobile phone tower near Holmes Street, Ballarat in 2018. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The next step has been taken to improve phone coverage in Lucas and surrounding suburbs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.