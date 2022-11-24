A state health body has condemned a Maryborough massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting and raping his clients during the provision of services, and issued a public warning against him following an investigation.
The Victorian Health Complaints Commissioner issued the General Health Service Warning Statement under section 87 of the Health Complaints Act 2016 against Michael Allwood.
Victorian Health Complaints Commissioner Adjunct Professor Bernice Redley released the warning statement following an investigation into a complaint received from the public
Under the Act, the warning warrants publication so as to avoid an imminent and serious risk to the life, health safety or welfare of the public.
The Public Health Service Warning states that on August 10, 2022, the Commissioner began an investigation into Mr Allwood.
The decision to investigate was based on allegations Mr Allwood sexually assaulted and raped two female clients during massage services provided at his home.
The Health Complaints Commissioner has also received information that Mr Allwood has been charged with sexual assault and/or rape against a further six female clients. In total, Mr Allwood has been charged with sexual offences against eight clients, and those matters remain before the court.
The Commissioner said she reasonably believes Mr Allwood may have "contravened the Code of Conduct as set out in Schedule 2 of the Health Complaints Act 2016, and that it is necessary to publish this warning statement to avoid an imminent and serious risk to the life, health safety or welfare of the public."
She said most general health service providers comply with their obligations under the Code of Conduct and do the right thing.
The alleged actions of those providers who do not, such as Mr Allwood, can result in serious harm to the public, she said.
"That is why it is important for any person considering engaging with providers such as Mr Allwood to give great consideration as to what can go wrong and what they have a right to expect from their health service provider, so that they can make fully informed decisions," Professor Redley said.
Professor Redley said the warning should serve as a reminder to providers who allegedly do not observe the Code of Conduct that her office will take appropriate action.
