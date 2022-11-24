The Courier
Health Complaints Commissioner hands out warning regarding massage therapist

November 24 2022 - 5:30pm
Michael Allwood. Picture from Facebook.

A state health body has condemned a Maryborough massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting and raping his clients during the provision of services, and issued a public warning against him following an investigation.

