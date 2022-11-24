Update 8.30am Monday:
An 18-year-old Delacombe woman and a 16-year-old Ballarat North boy have been charged after the alleged theft of guns, ammunition and more on Thursday.
Both have been charged with two counts of burglary, theft of firearms, handling stolen goods and other related offences.
Police said they had been remanded in custody to appear at a children's court.
Earlier:
Ballarat and Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit detectives have seized a firearm, ammunition and suspected stolen goods with the help of an electronic tag after a burglary in Ballarat North.
The theft was discovered on Thursday.
Police responded when the burglary victim alerted police that his AirTag, which was located within some of his stolen property, appeared to be pinging in the vicinity of Landsborough Street - also in Ballarat North - about 3.30am Friday.
Following a number of enquires detectives attended a unit in the street and arrested a male and female.
A warrant has been executed at the property and at this stage a firearm, quantity of ammunition and suspected stolen goods have been seized.
The two teens, aged 16 and 18 - are currently assisting police with their enquiries.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
