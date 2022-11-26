In his opinion piece, Andrew McIlroy critiques the Art Gallery of Ballarat's current exhibition "Beating Around the Bush" (The Courier 18/11/22) citing it as an example of exhibitions which present a single political viewpoint, inappropriate for a publicly funded gallery.
I feel he misses the point, as this exhibition successfully does the exact opposite. Its very premise is to broaden a singular view of the Australian bush landscape, hitherto largely informed by the white male artists, who we have come to know as the Heidelberg school of impressionists.
The exhibition is not about pushing a particular ideology.
It is about presenting the "other". It draws on the galley's own extensive collection giving long overdue attention to works by lesser known artists past and present, juxtaposing them in a thoughtfully curated exhibition across several rooms.
And yes many of the artists included are either women, indigenous, or from diverse migrant and religious backgrounds; groups which today make up a significant section of " the public at large".
With this exhibition Ballarat has an exhibition of world class standard, definitely echoing the founder's mantra" Not for self, but for all".
Go and see it and decide for yourself.
Pat Scholz, Redan.
I appreciate newspapers need advertisers to pay the bills but I was horrified to see multiple pages of advertising in The Courier for a gambling company, I was angry, disappointed, frustrated. This type of advertising is insidious.
I will never forget watching a group of Year 11 boys in the back row of an English class on their phones, and yes I was obviously not capturing their attention.
It was around 2014. When I approached them they talked quite openly about getting their bets on. I was gobsmacked.
Since then I have been concerned about the huge amount of money spent on gambling, especially now it can be done online. Surely it is time for gambling advertising to be banned, like tobacco ads.
Simply adding a small postscript to ads about the danger of gambling is not enough.
Sandra Morris, Lake Gardens.
What an eyesore the new Bakery Hill design development would be, much like the "barn" next to the Civic Hall.
We do not need this at the entrance to our city.
Locals and visitors alike admire the historical aspect of our city, this history needs to be enhanced not eroded away.
Councillors have an obligation to the Ballarat people to say no to this proposed development.
Trina Jones, Wendouree.
The Christmas decorations in the district are sad or absent.
It doesn't have to be expensive to decorate the towns and add a festive touch but somehow the Grinchy council has neglected to do this.
We have had visitors comment on the disappointing decorations in Daylesford.
Why not use the creativity of the locals to add a festive touch to this culturally important time of year?
Louise Mott, Daylesford
I voted early like many people but didn't think much of the venue to vote the old ANZ bank in Peel Street. We were all jammed in like sardines.
Surely they could have chosen a more suitable venue for the people. If they want people to vote early.
Geoff Rundell, Sebastopol.
