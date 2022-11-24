Update 11am:
A student nurse and her mentor - who disappeared as quickly as they arrived - have been among the first-on-scene at a collision near Ballarat Grammar in Wendouree.
A red MG hatch collided with a silver Holden sedan at the roundabout on the corner of Norman and Forest streets around 10.10am Friday.
The Federation University student was carrying medical testing equipment and took the observations of the woman in the MG - which crashed through a metal fence - as well as the man in the Holden, which stopped several metres east of the crash site.
She said they would both be taken to hospital for observation, but otherwise had non-life-threatening injuries.
The student said it was her last day of placement - and she was travelling with a qualified nurse - when they drove past the crash and stopped to help.
Three ambulance vehicles also arrived at the site and treated the two drivers - a woman believed to be in her 70s and a man believed to be in his 80s.
Ambulance Victoria said both were taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) in stable conditions with upper body injuries.
At least three police cars were sent in as well as firefighters from Ballarat City (FRV station 67) and Wendouree CFA.
Earlier:
Emergency crews are on-scene of a two- car crash in Wendouree.
There are early reports of a driver who has crashed through a fence near the intersection of Norman Street and Forest Street.
Two fire vehicles and two ambulances are attending the two car crash which occurred at the the roundabout.
Police are also speaking to the drivers and directing traffic as Norman Street remains blocked.
It's not known if there any injuries or how many vehicles involved.
MORE TO COME
