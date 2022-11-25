BHBR PREVIEW | Top four teams have a chance to put a gap on the field

IT'S been a topsy-turvy first two months in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region but as the competition finally starts to settle down, one can't help look to the ladder to see a couple of new teams near the top.
One of those is Mount Xavier which, despite having a difficult time getting on its greens, has managed to carve out an outstanding start to the season with four wins and just the one loss.
This weekend, Mount Xavier will be looking to continue that momentum when it plays host to Linton, a squad which it must be said has been a little on the disappointing side so far.
Last season, Linton was one of the early season form teams, but it's not been able to recapture that momentum with the likes of Mount Xavier and Ballarat both going passed it.
The home greens at Mount Xavier loom as a deciding factor here and you'd expect the second placed club to be able to get the job done and maintain the momentum as it chases down Victoria.
Speaking of Victoria, the runaway competition leaders this week face up to Creswick at the Webbcona greens.
Undefeated and with a percentage of 153 (the next best in the competition is 112), Victoria has thrown down the gauntlet to the rest of the competition, showing they are the team to beat this season.
It's been a difficult start to the season for Creswick with just the one win and three losses, to go with three washouts and in all honesty, this looks a tough task this weekend to get the second win against the form side of the competition.
The other team that has shown plenty so far is Ballarat and it will start as strong favourites to defeat the so-far winless Buninyong.
Ballarat has turned its fortunes from last season around and currently sits third on the ladder with three wins and two losses from their five completed matches.
Importantly, Ballarat also is one of only three clubs with a positive shot differential which could hold it in good stead in the second half of the season.
Buninyong's undergoing a tough season to date and look to be up against it here.
Sebastopol and BMS, two of the biggest clubs in the region, both find themselves outside the top four and for the loser this week, it's a long climb back into contention.
The teams sit fifth and sixth, each having won just twice so far. Sebastopol has a negative shot difference, but has managed to pick up three points more on the season.
While it remains tight across most of the competition, apart from Victoria which has cleared out on the field, with the top four sides all up against teams ranked in the bottom four on the ladder, this weekend could prove critical for the teams just outside the finals race.
No doubt this will be a terrific contest with a big prize on offer for the winner.
The final clash of the round sees Webbcona go up against Learmonth. After a slow start to the season, Webbcona has found form and has moved into the top four. Learmonth will be looking to get back on the winners list after a strong start to the season.
