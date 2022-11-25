The Courier
Preview

BHBR PREVIEW | Top four teams have a chance to put a gap on the field

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
November 25 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McDonald of Mount Xavier bowls against BMS earlier this season. Picture by Lachlan Bence

IT'S been a topsy-turvy first two months in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region but as the competition finally starts to settle down, one can't help look to the ladder to see a couple of new teams near the top.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.