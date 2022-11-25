The Courier
Victoria White has won an action packed School Sports Australia Under 12 Cricket Nationals grand final

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
November 25 2022 - 3:30pm
Aarav Laxman top scored for Victoria making 53 in the final against New South Wales. Picture by Lachlan Bence

VICTORIA White has won an action packed School Sports Australia Under 12 Cricket Nationals grand final, defeating New South Wales with just two balls to spare in thriller at Eastern Oval on Friday.

