VICTORIA White has won an action packed School Sports Australia Under 12 Cricket Nationals grand final, defeating New South Wales with just two balls to spare in thriller at Eastern Oval on Friday.
Set 161 to win, Victoria White looked to be cruising at 3-131 with Aarav Laxman (53) seemingly leading Victoria to an comfortable victory, but Laxman's wicket saw a slight collapse as the run-rate climbed.
Three quick wickets had New South Wales back in the game with Victoria needing 16 runs off the final nine balls.
But Dhanush Dahiya and Nicholas Critchley got together in the final few balls and held their nerve, hitting the winning runs with just two balls to spare.
It tops off a big week of cricket right throughout Ballarat after the tournament was transferred from Shepparton due to the flooding across the northern part of the state.
The third versus fourth final saw Queensland score a 21-run win over Western Australia.
The boys from the northern state hit 7-175 from their 40 overs with Max Dodunski top scoring with 68. In reply, Western Australia was bundled out for 154 in the 36th over with Eklavya Yadav (3-32) the leading bowler.
Queensland was also crowned champion of the girls competition, proving too strong for New South Wales in the final played at Alfredton Recreation Reserve.
Batting first, Queensland hit 8-162 from its 35 overs, with Charlotte Rafton leading the way with a well-made 52.
In reply, New South Wales never really got into gear after losing both openers with only five runs on the board.
In the end, New South Wales was all out for 90, incredibly with four run outs as the Queensland fielders lifted when it mattered most.
In the third versus fourth final, South Australia recorded a convincing win over Victoria. The South Australian's scored 212, restricting the hosts to 8-162.
