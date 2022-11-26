City Oval 72 (2) def by Webbcona 85 (16)
Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 21 def by James McArthur, Bruce Sutherland, Benjamin Horwood, Peter Morris 26; Peter Cameron, Mark Firman, Ian Robinson, Wayne Roberts 18 def by Ross Boag, Simon Cook, Rod Barton, Tony Lange 19; Tony Spurgo, Keneth McGrath, Mitchell Walton, Gavin Mann 7 def by Barry Ganham, Shayne Bromilow, Robert Edwards, Geoff Gullock 28; Heath Fumberger, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 26 def John Holdsworth, Jennifer Shepherd, Garry Van Kessel, Tom Clarke 12
Waubra 70 (2) def Ballarat East 82 (16)
Peter Molloy, Matthew Gallagher, Ethan Kennedy, Luke Molloy 20 def by Ned Bedggood, Michael Kay, Timothy Wilson, Peter Wilson 24; Tony Briody, Carl Stepnell, Greg Loader, Laurence Cashin 11 def by Tony Morley, Ben Wiffen, Troy Dean, Peter Dean 21; Clinton Rogers, Geoffrey Bartholomew, Casey Moran, Lachy Kennedy 20 def Owen Dunne, David Anwyl, Aidan Bedggood, James Dean 16; Jim Troy, John Moloney, Pat Clark, Alex Briody 19 def by Matty Jarrett, Mark Boyd, Tony Driscoll, Mark Ryan 21
Midlands 78 (5) def by Clunes 81 (13)
Eric Kosloff, Geoffrey Jenkins, Neil Peoples, Rodney Lock 17 def by Jenny Cameron, John Dellavedova, Slade Baulch, Geoff Annear 35; Michael North, Barry Wilson, Lynette Lock, Gregory Plier 17 drew Keith Prebble, Jodie Lythgo, Vincent Hunt, Andrew Ingram 17; Dean Nichols, Wally Slocombe, Brian Croft, Jacob Croft 25 def Alan Baird, Debbie Annear, Jeff Gale, Troy Thomson 16; Paul Carlyle, Patricia Speechley, David Speechley, Paul Kennedy 19 def Howard Smith, Eileen Spong, Paul Lythgo, David Templeton 13
Smeaton 66 (2) def by Ballarat North 80 (16)
Jenny Toose, Robert Mizzeni, David Toose, Gregory May 19 def by Peter Hawkins, Martin Stewart, Scott Plater, Andrew Dalgleish 25; John Gervasoni, Craig McKee, Geoffrey Toose, Graeme Perry 14 def by Damian Payne, George Atkins, Amy Newman, William Hodgetts 19; Kevin Clohesy, Russell Leishman, Robert McCrum, Jim Taylor 14 def by Michael Clark, Colin Wright, Daniel Nestor, Glenn Mattei 22; Peter Kersley, Peter Sewell, Alex McKee, Geoffrey Pickering 18 def Steve Feldman, Dave Anderton, Gregory Williams, John Quick 14
Central Wendouree 63 (2) def by Victoria 81 (16)
Meryl Holloway, Graeme Seymour, Colin Thompson, Tony Gutteridge 23 def Nathan Cook, Ron Saw, Thomas Atkins, Robert Whitcher 12; Tony Milardovic, Basil Tuddenham, Barry Adams, John Adams 16 def by Kevin Haintz, Brett Harrison, Robert Chapman, Barry Davis 23; Terry Weatherley, Ian Long, Leonard Vincent, Bill Durand 13 def by Colin Jones, Greg Henderson, Helene Stenning, Neil Capuano 23; Jordan Kauffmann, Margaret Wilkins, Heather Hopkinson, Ian Batters 11 def by David Leeson, Jill Hopper, Max Philipson, Francis McGuigan 23
Ladder
CITY OVAL 98 points, +123 shots, BALLARAT NORTH 88, +114, MIDLANDS 87, +72, SMEATON 79, +42, Webbcona 76, +12, Waubra 71, +4, Ballarat East 70, -12, Clunes 70, -17, Victoria 55, -91, Central Wendouree 26, -223
Bungaree 65 (1) def by Daylesford 81 (17)
Graeme Jeffrey, Chris Hanrahan, Michael Checkley, Andrew Mahar 15 drew Maureen Tate, William Hetherington, Stevan Stupavski, Winston Silbereisen 15; Danny Haintz, Michael Phyland, Chris Thornton, Tony Trigg 21 def by Wendy Goodwin, Dot Bull, Leon Hedwards, Pat Torpey 22; John Maher, Travis Murnane, Christian Innella, Terrence Maher 17 def by Rose Marshall, Lois Hetherington, Kevin Gibson, Barry Watson 22; Paul Stapleton, Michael Frawley, John Wade, Peter Spratling 12 def by Gerald Coffey, Liz Wigmore, Wayne Bull, Rodney Poxon
Buninyong 79 (6) def by Beaufort 80 (12)
Chris Kruger, John Jones, Doug Worrall, Graham Perkins 12 def by Simon Franc, Ronald Tiley, Rohan Quinton, Stephen Topp 22; Robert Hepburn, Yvonne Clark, Stephen Dargaville, Darrin Casey 22 def Ashley Haynes, Frank Gilders, Wilma Wereszczuk, Stefan Wereszczuk 19; Julie Pobjoy, Ethan Simpson, Joan Worth, Kenneth Sargeant 22 def Aaron Cuthbertson, Les Pongho, Brian Hayes, Keith Topp 20; Margaret Sultana, Julie Worrall, Terry McDonald, Barbara Voigt 23 def Michael Anstis, Carmel Milenkovic, Victor Dunn, Debbie Stanaway 19
BMS 75 (4) def by Creswick 86 (14)
Dianne Hampson, John Rowland, Michelle Tait, Jeff Ryan 10 def by Sigrid Glasspool, Darren Mitchell, Raymond Lethlean, John Purcell 27; Brian Hickman, Julie Bedggood, Gregory Vagg, Kevin McLean 25 def Ernest Robinson, Carol Burt, Peter Fontana, Richard Burt 18; Geoff Allan, Linda Johannsen, Keith Urch, Michael Hampson 13def by Liz Hocking, Debbie Matthews, Bill Booth, Barry Yates 23; Luke Prendergast, Julia Holton, Dave Lindsay, Paul Harris 27 def Rebecca Booth, Bernie O'Malley, Judith Caddy, Beth Huntley 18
Ballarat 72 (4) def by Sebastopol 78 (14)
Grayson Widmer, Samuel Craig, Dennis Davies, Wayne Fitzgerald 23 def Bryan Cassells, Geoff Worsley, Mick McDonnell, Tony Walsh 13; Gary Blood, Korrien Lennecke, Aaron Campbell, Steven Thompson 15 def by Bill Candy, Steve Cassells, Ian Hedger, John Hofstra 23; Rhiannon Williams, Michael Calagari, Craig Spratling, Paul Slater 22 def Helen Sculley, Cec Deans, Kevin Lynch, Shayne Bottrell 13; Lionel Calf, Stephanie Fothergill, Philip Aspland, Darryl Blomeley 12 def by Keith Andrews, Derek Wren, Neil Lloyd-Jones, Warren Bedggood 29
Invermay 67 (4) def by City Oval 86 (14)
Neale Murnane, Ian Cunningham, Leigh Vincent, David Carlyle 20 def Robert Vance, Brendan Fraser, David Flintoff, Ronald Coxall 18; Trevor Jones, Wayne Drever, John Macdonald, Peter Shillington 14 def by Kenneth Nunn, Bob Jenkins, Garry Powell, Allan Mann 16; Jenny Blower, Stephen Riley, John Moroney, Geoffrey Fraser 21 def Peter Orr, Bryan Coutts, Janine Roberts, John Peddlesden 18; Mitch Maher, Rod McDonald, Wayne Ward, Mario Lenkic 12 def by John Hoffmann, Sandra Grano, David Murphy, Gary O'Neil 34
Ladder
CITY OVAL 101, +130, SEBASTOPOL 96, +101, BUNGAREE 85, +86, INVERMAY 77, +21, Daylesford 77, -23, BMS 75, -13, Beaufort 69, -3, Ballarat 53, -64, Creswick 44, -147, Buninyong 43, -120
Central Wendouree 81 (14) def Ballan 80 (4)
Sandra Middleton, Peter Woolley, Margaret O'Meara, Andrew Bishop 24 def Grant Stirling, Jarrod McGuireRick Sloan, Marcus Darley 18; Gwen Archibald, David Simpson, Graeme Keating, Jack Keating 17 def by Mick Conroy, John Mullane, Scott McConnell, David O'Hanlon 21; Carmel Mahony, Stewart Flack, Andrew Geddes, Ian Forbes 28 def Gary Webb, Luke Mullane, Chris Love, Paul Braybrook 19; Danny Hill, John Meek, Janet Vincent, William Wilkins 12 def by Justin Cameron, David Myers, Peter O'Connell, Anne Draffen 22
Learmonth 87 (16) def Sebastopol 62 (2)
Judy Verlin, Jake Mullane, Donald Griffin, Liz Bourke 29 def Rob Anning, Bill Searle, Neville Thornton, Col Neve 13; Andrew Edwards, James Greenwood, Izo Perovic, Glenn Stowe 21 def Joan Dunn, Stu Neish, Nick Ravenscroft, Bill Anderson 19; Shirley Marshall, Kenneth Stowe, Stephen Fitzgibbon, Graham Findlay 17 def by Trisha Cole, Sue Cassells, Dave Cassells, Joe Hayes 18; Alistair Powell, Ian Lyttle, Sally Goldsmith, Bob Peskett 20 def Robert Jones, George Dailly, John Symons, Terry Bond 18
Webbcona 87 (18) def Smeaton 48 (0)
Robert Kinna, Lorris Gullock, Mike Hall, Robert Walsh 25 def David Davidson, Elizabeth Cosgrave, Geoffrey May, Bob Seamons 8; Wally Schreenan, Helen Williams, Danny Foley, Shayne Hodges 23 def Joan Lafranchi, Ross Dimond, Rhonda Armstrong, Laraine Toose 17; Brendan Birch, Alan Marshall, Tony Hendy, Scott Edmends 19 def Beth Davidson, Des Dwyer, Noel Bomphrey, Ronald Leishman 14; Ken Frost, Jacinta Paul, Bob Rodger, Murray Alpen 20 def John McColl, Ian Pickering, Miriam Haines, Kevin Clohesy 9
BMS 69 (2) def by Midlands 97 (16)
Andre Alexander, Rosemaree Hickman, Trish Dower, Antonius Kuypers 11 def by Ron Hutchinson, Dale Salmi, Barry Phelan, Edwood Harwood 28; Bethel Ryan, Michael Hughes, Colin Duffy, Harry Johannsen 23 def by Graeme Yates, John Beatson, Kevin McGrath, Richie Bissett 28; Alan Marini, Mark Walsh, Rodney Otto, Patrick Kennedy 21 def John Giblett, Christine Hawken, Daryl Traynor, Bill Hawken 18; Lynette Bryce, Garry Fitzsimons, Judith Lindsay, Lindsay Vanstan 14 def by Andrew Peacock, Darren Brown, Graeme Barnett, Daryl Sparkman 23
Linton 77 (16) def Victoria 71 (2)
Geoffrey Wilson, Alan Patton, Karen Hall, Rod Lindsay 14 def by Dante Prenc, Peter Elshaug, Barry Nunn, Paul Norman 25; Malcolm Worthy, Margaret Phillips Phillip Blake, Philip Sloper 24 def Mal Tudorovic, Daryl Quinlan, John Macdonald, Bradley Barnes 21; Lynette White, John Hetherington, Shayne Ellis, Chris Fletcher 19 def Peter Cocks, Kelvin Jarvis, George Pyke, Edward King 11; Desmond Symes, Graham Turnbull, Gerald Como, Doug Hucker 20 def Christopher Carmody, Janet Norman, Lynn Slater, Peter McDougall 14
Ladder
BALLAN 106, +178, MIDLANDS 100, +102, SEBASTOPOL 90, +80, LINTON 79, +16, Victoria 76, +76, Learmonth 69, +8, BMS 55, +103, Smeaton 47, -87, Central Wendouree 47, -91, Webbcona 41, -179
Victoria 83 (16) def Central Wendouree 65 (2)
David Ford, Rod Capuano, Michael Walsh, Barry Heubner 12 def by Dennis Green, John Earl, Laurie Wadeson, Peter Townsend 22; Mark Helmich, Gary Ryan, Peter Powell, Desmond Williams 23 def Douglas Bowers, Alan Valpied, Susanne Peters, James Snibson 11; Geoff Wilson, Paul Britt, Peter Muller, Robert Beatson 24 def Ged Cutter, David Fawell, Brendan Burke, Ted Burke 14; Craig Irving, Brian Bellingham, Joseph Capuano, John Berriman 24 def Harry Kuiper, Ivan Fraser, Barry Wells, Gordon Cornell 18
Mount Xavier 71 (14) def Webbcona 63 (4)
Stephen Blood, Julie Moran, Ray Giles, Norman Hughes 21 def Ken Mackay, Ron Davidson, Jason Panosh, Raymond Creelman 16; Doug Wilson, Murray Trickey, David Tuddenham, Brian McKeegan 18 def Jennifer Mackay, Bob Shepherd, Ian Edwards, Jackie Collins 10; Olivia McKeegan, David Alsop, Irene Ritchie, Gerard Ronan 18 def by Dara Twoney, Cheryl Luscombe, Doug Luscombe, Daryl Muller 19; Helen Jones, Teresa Kelly, Christine Squire, Stephen Jones 14 def by Raylene Worsley, Ian Effrett, Wayne Mitchell, Anthony Clifford 18
Sebastopol 55 (0) def by Midlands 102 (18)
Julie Brown, Ron Worladge, Marcus Murrell, Peter Shaw 17 def by Wayne Nichols, Lyal Denning, Garry Harrison, Graeme Smith 25; David Jones, Neville Punshon, Max Medwell, John Cheswick 13 def by Marion Green, Barry Trezise, Allison Slee, Ray Slee 22; Bill Evans, Ian Clyne, Ian McBain, David Pratt 13 def by Jim Ross, John Vallance, Ron Higgins, Gerard Nagle 18; Chris Medwell, Jeff Sculley, Steve Turner, John Copeman 12 def by Norman Newey, Robert Mason, Alan Duggan, Sharon Croft 37
Ballarat North 91 (16) def Buninyong 65 (2)
David Head, Ken Taylor, Garry Turner, Leslie Ayres 15 def by Terrence Gillett, Barry Mebbrey, Jack Forsyth, Noel Talbot 29; Phil Hoey, Ian Antonio, Tony Spiers, Terry Simpkin 32 def Stuart Josephs, William Hitchins, Manfred Weil, Bill Bridges 13; Wayne Huggett, Rory Brown, Alan Gervasoni, Mick Brown 25 def Linda Fox, Thomas Lempiere, Helen Slater, Sandra Chapman 8; Robert Norman, Matthew Smith, Roger Parker, Garry Bowden 19 def Rod Woodrow, David Crosbee, Barbara Glover, Stephen Smith 15
Daylesford 82 (4) def by City Oval 83 (14)
Bruce Bavin, Halcyon Bell, Peter Wigmore, John Anglin 24 def Lynette Kelson, Jason Pring, Jamie Winton, Terry Grano 22; Kenneth Gillies, Ted Goodwin, Leslie Healey, James Grant 19 def by Richard Bice, Anthony Coxall, Sally McCracken, Janis Vance 21; John Gillies, Jeffrey Jarrad, Barry Yanner, Dale Field 15 def by Anne Madeley, Cheryl Magrath, Peter Oxlade, Charles Bolte 21; Ron Barron, Margaret Coffey, Raymond Irving, Alan Chatfield 24 def David Sullivan, Ray Rhodes, Eddie Harman, Ken Birch 19
Ladder
CITY OVAL, 98, +100, MOUNT XAVIER 89, +98, VICTORIA 88, +105, SEBASTOPOL 88, +92, Midlands 86, +44, Ballarat North, 71, -4, Daylesford 69, +95, Central Wendouree 53, -149, Buninyong 51, -96, Webbcona 27, -285
Beaufort 103 (16) def Ballarat 62 (2)
Moya Buncle, Terry Barker, Donald Carnes, Lester Harris 29 def Marlene Tatchell, Les Macdonald-Johnson, Ross Burge, Gwen Burge 24; Maureen Konynenburg, Stuart Quixley, Tony Carter, Trevor Missen 19 def Jacob Panther, Libbi Stewart, Bill Burge, Max Cornish 15; Janet Carson, Sally Murrell, Malcolm Murrell, Geoffrey Carson 36 def Jack Lennecke, Paul Sudholz, Kaye Cornish, David Brownlee 3; John Konynenburg, Jennie Godfrey, Peter Milenkovic, William Godfrey 19 def by Jimmy Robinson, Mark Rowe, Jill Davies, Peter Titheridge 20
Ballan 81 (18) def Smeaton 69 (0)
John Ellery, Michael Carey, Brian Dowling, David Martyn 21 def David Pedretti, Robyn Bradshaw, Bernie Charleson, Denis Sanford 20; Ruby Armstrong, Terry Hodge, Janine Jensen, John Couch 22 def Mervyn McKay, Sub, Shane Slater, Winston Pickering 16; Alistair Zilveris, Maren Jones, Fia Kunigiskas, Alan Love 16 def Michelle McCrum, Sub, Bill May, Len Robinson 15; Luke Hodge, Keith Burgin, Greg Heverin, David McConnell 22 def Sub, Gordon McKay, Peter Howell, Robin Cawthan 18
Bungaree 82 (16) def BMS 60 (2)
David Thornton, Barry Macklin, Michael Spratling, Graeme Dimond-Keith 6 def by Ralph White, Ivan Annear, Robert James, Lawrence Wilson 26; Jo Frawley, Laurie Butler, Jayson Frawley, Dale Tonkin 33 def Bernadette Hughes, Barry Harris, Peter Squire, Mark Taylor 9; Alex McCulloch, Danny Irvin, Daryl Browning, Brian Jones 24 def Pamela Walker, Alan Marini, Katherine Alsop, Ian Russell 11; Sandra Kennedy, Jacky Steenhuis, Noel Kennedy, Emily McDonald 19 def Richard-Paul Holt, Peter Widgery, Shane Manley, Neil Ellard 14;
City Oval 88 (18) def Sebastopol 59 (0)
Neil Sutherland, Ray Kinna, Joe Arnold, Dave Bartsch 19 def Bill Lawrence, Rod Knight, Darren Kurzman, Peter Fletcher 9; Dorothy Sheehan, Colin Gibson, James Fitzpatrick, Kathleen McKenzie 18 def Barry Donovan, Terry Robbie, Barry Levy, Phil Brough 17; Robert Oonk, Sandy Orr, Barry Hender, Maxwell Sargent 26 def Paddie Matthews, Beryl Flynn, Peter Gilbert, Neil Brown 16; Anne Poulton, Mary Oonk, David O'Sullivan, Helen Kinnersly 25 def Peter Serno, Judie Matthews, John Harvey, Graham Wood 17
Waubra 96 (18) def Learmonth 50 (0)
Stuart Skelton, Joel Molloy, Bill Harrison, Paul Molloy 14 def Kaye Dean, Sandy Redpath, Ian Martin, Neil Haydon 13; Tania Carland, Ken Fraser, Peter Goldsmith, Lyle Stevens 26 def Ashley Harrison, Graeme Mead, Bruce Treweek, Neil Bourke 13; Marichu Potter, Terence Briody, Joe Molloy, Bobby Willimason 26 def Hanna Morvell, Leanne Morvell, William Dunn, Neville Curtis 15; Noreen Morris, Sub, Sam Stepnell, Patrick Cashin 30 def Ian Pym, David Baird, Roy Cassells, Pat Hunter 9
Ladder
BUNGAREE 99, +109, SEBASTOPOL 96, +149, BMS 84, -36, WAUBRA 73, -28, Smeaton 73, +1, Beaufort 71, +3, Ballan, 62, -96, Learmonth 61, -78. City Oval 60, -27, Ballarat 41, -125
Invermay v Mount Xavier (no scores submitted)
BMS 79 (15) def Sebastopol 67 (3)
Graham Boak, Heather Harris, Lindsay Clarke, Anthony Fletcher 16 def Margaret Cassells, Boyd Browning, Trav Meade, Bill Loader 15; Dennis Storer, Rodney Whittle, Mal Valance, Donald Ross 16 drew Robin McGloin, Jenny Meade, John McGregor, John Tuender 16; Peter Ciaston, Mary-Anne Otto, Kevin Williams, Mark Walker 34 def John Vellenoweth, Gabriel Duyzer, Steve Martin, Hylton Tabb 19; Dianne Palanca, John Walker, Sherryn Burge, Des Severino def by Howard Reynolds, Glenda Densley, Barry Fraser, Gordon Crotty 17
Ballarat East 99 (16) def Linton 62 (2)
William Burch, William Lambert, Gordon Lucas, Alan Rickard 31 def Phillip Matthews, Heather Smith, Sub, Kevin Offer 13; Keith Davidson, Kerry Knight, Maureen Peach, Shane Britt 25 def Kris Ross, Lorraine Symes, Joy Weedon, Shirley Blomeley 16; Nathan Biggin, Dennis Radisich, Noel Biggin, Craig Uthenwoldt 26 def Timothy O'Brien, Kate Breen, Terry Breen, Ray McDonald 15; Nathan Dean, Cen Van Gaans, Joshua Peach, John Shannon 17 def by Mick Ellis, Bradley Drinkwater, Beverley Howlett, Clive Drinkwater 18
Midlands 64 (0) def by Clunes 99 (18)
Kay Hunt, Ken Sedgley, Vincent Kennedy, Ronald Stevens 18 def by Wendy Thompson, William Hudson, Terry Kinnersly, John Young 23; David Lacy, Neil Hunt, Ron Beatson, Peter Bond 15 def by Susan Boland, Michelle Campion, Peter Brough, Joshua Polson 25; Brian Gallagher, Lennie Ray, Neil Stevens, Margaret Doyle 16 def by Danny Spong, Valerie Jackson, Lee Dixon, Allan Carnegie 22; Wilma Jenkins, Betty Ruggles, Rosina Bainbridge, Trevor Launer 15 def by Anne Shields, David Reynolds, Rex Martin, Peter Croft 29
Ladder
TBD
Sebastopol 54 (2) def by Bungaree 60 (14)
Trish Lovell, Richard Foale, Norm Johns, George Meadows 21 def Lorraine Reed, Sub, Fay Toohey, Ashley Neal 17; Di Tobin, Rita Page, Alan Ward, Gareth Warfe 17 def Lacey Grayling, Peter Britt, Dan Grayling, Mark Filmer 23; Aileen Kerr, Kip Baker, Annette Hovey, Don Clark 16 def by Sub, Frank Hanrahan, Xavier Hanrahan, Chris Jones 20
Webbcona 43 (2) def by Ballarat North 59 (14)
Glad Gullock, Valerie Savage, Bruce Kerr, Timothy Sands 17 def Logan Mattei, Olive Gunnell, Jordan Atkinson, John Brinkley 15; Shirley Corneille, Sub, Ann Gull, Tim Van der Ploeg 17 def by Damien Corke, James Nolan, Carol Taylor, Hamish Adams 25; Christopher Sherry, Ross McCallum, Peter Reeves, Kenneth McClelland 9 def by Darren Hemming, Allan Webster, Lee Carter, Gregory Cox 19
Victoria 69 (13) def Buninyong 54 (3)
Ronald Corbin, Malcolm Allen, Leo Hanrahan, Graeme Buchanan 19 drew Marita Beames, Lyn Treweek, Franik Sultana, Robert Crowe 19; Marsden Collinson, Allan Moorman, Larry Walsh, Albert Reus 34 def Druscilla Parker, Narelle Smith, Tyler Dittloff, Lloyd Pilkington 8; William Harrison, Lindsay Johnston, James Cameron, John Cuthbert 16 def by Helen Hovey, Bernice Parnell, Shane Molloy, Thomas Gallagher 27
Ladder
BALLARAT NORTH 96, +105, BUNIYNONG 71, -18, CITY OVAL 68, +48, WEBBCONA 61, -41, Sebastopol 58, +25, Bungaree 58, -30, Victoria 52, -27
Sebastopol v Learmonth - No scores entered
Ballarat East 72 (14) def Beaufort 19 (0)
Trevor Johnston, Nathan Urquhart, Russell Hateley, Catherine Phillips 45 def Vivienne Drew, Sub, Jannifer Tregove, Ann Topp 7; Maxwell Walters, Christine Harvey, Allan Peach, Michael Voss 27 def Anne Anthony, , Sub, Graeme Anthony, Kenn Emmett 12;
Daylesford 28 (0) def by Clunes 42 (14)
Adrian Trevorrow, Janice Hendy, Marilyn Trevorrow, Darryl Grant 13 def by Jaxon Hunt, David Reynolds, Jacinta Aisbett, Frank Kitchingman 19; Joan Field, Evelyn Young, Mike Tate, David Robb 15 def by Annabella Croft, John Millar, Lindsay Pritchard, Lee Hind 23
Creswick 61 (14) def Ballarat 23 (0)
Chris Boyd, Sub, Sub, Reg Rhook 34 def Lara Jones, sub, Jodie Fletcher, Phil Jarvis 5; Ray Evans, Sub, Kevin Keen, Liz Hocking 28 def Stacey Dubberley, Billy Lennecke, Nathan Dubberley, Kelly Dubberley 19
Ladder
TBD
