The Courier

All the scores and ladders from Divisions 2-9 of BHBR Saturday pennant

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated November 26 2022 - 8:18pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frank Duggan (Mount Xavier) in the clash with Linton on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Division 2

City Oval 72 (2) def by Webbcona 85 (16)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.