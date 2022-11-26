Any doubt over the bona fides of second placed Mount Xavier this season have well and truly been quashed after a dominating performance against Linton in Saturday Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant Division 1
It was all one-way traffic for the home side who never once let their opponents into the contest, winning every rinks on the way to a percentage-boosting 100-52 shot win.
It's been a near faultless two months for Mount Xavier which has now won five of its first six matches to go with two no results and sets it up perfectly for a big crack at finals in the second half of the year.
The four rinks all few off each other throughout the contest with Kevin McKeegan (26-13), Chris McDonald (26-13), Ray Bellingham (23-17) and Paul Forrest (25-9) all skipping strong wins.
Webbcona has continued its march inside the top four with a hard-fought win over Learmonth. Both teams split the rinks, but the margins of Webbcona's two rink wins were enough to see the home side score an important 80-73 win.
Gary Johnson had a six-shot win over Ross Powell, while Matthew Collins held off Brendan Pym by four shots. The two Learmonth wins were to Craig Findlay by two shots and David Kelly who held off Zac Stewart by just one.
The clash between Sebastopol and BMS always looked like being an even one given the two teams sat fifth and sixth on the ladder and it didn't disappoint, with BMS doing just enough to edge Sebastopol by four shots.
Both teams won two rinks, but it was the performance by BMS skipper David Berry, who led his team to a 24-17 win over Will Matthews that gave BMS the necessary points to record an overall win, 78-74 and take the valuable extra 10 points.
The clash between Creswick and Victoria didn't look like being a tight contest on paper, but Creswick produced one of its best performances of the year and with a bit of luck could have walked away winning three rinks.
As it was, Victorian veterans Barry Clark and Noel Verlinden held their nerve in tight finishes, each winning their rinks by one shot in games that literally came down to the final bowl. It was Shaun Clark who gapped the teams. His 25-10 win over Travis Hedger was enough to make sure Victoria walked away with most of the points.
Creswick did get on the board thanks to Michael Booth's squad which held off Haig Varcoe 23-20, allowing the home side to pick up some much deserved points.
The final clash saw a comfortable win to Ballarat over the struggling Buninyong. Ballarat was led by strong performances from Taylor Stewart (23-9) and Luke Whitehead (28-14) who each recorded big wins.
VICTORIA 119, +167, Mount Xavier 99, +32, BALLARAT 84, +69, WEBBCONA 77, -25, BMS 72, +33, Sebastopol 65, -33, Learmonth 59, -21, Linton 54, -82, Creswick 53, -46, Buninyong 38, -94
