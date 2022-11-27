Teaching in a small school doesn't mean the opportunities are any less for furthering your teaching skills and Bungaree Primary School teacher Marnie Kentish is proof of that.
As one of three classroom teachers at the 13-student school, Ms Kentish has been selected as one of the first teachers to be part of the new Victorian Teaching Excellence Program.
The program is a year-long professional learning experience for teachers who demonstrate "exceptional teaching" in their selected discipline area.
Ms Kentish, who is the junior teacher for prep to grade two students, will focus her development in English, taking part in conferences, master classes, collaboration and a research project.
"I'm excited to go and collaborate with other teachers and continue learning because the more learning I get to do the better it is for our Bungaree students and wider community," she said.
The whole school celebrated Ms Kentish's acceptance in to the program, presenting her with a bunch of flowers.
She is one of up to 500 teachers who will take part in the first year of the program.
A new Victorian Academy of Teaching and Leadership, currently under construction as part of the Ballarat Regional Centre on Camp Street, will host the region's teaching excellence program. The regional centre will also house the City of Ballarats Arts Incubator.
Principal Catherine Barnes said being part of the teacher excellence program was acknowlegement of Ms Kentish's skills. "It recognises high skills practice and potential to continue to grow," she said.
"It's really important to realise we might be a small school but we keep up with the latest research and evidence-based practice ... and I'm so proud of what we can achieve in a small school.
"We work really hard to continually build our practice and improve our knowledge for the benefit of the kids here. It doesn't matter whether we have 13 or 300 students, there's the same practice, dedication and passion."
Pupils at Bungaree work on literacy and numeracy in their separate junior and senior classes, then come together for specialist subjects in the afternoon.
