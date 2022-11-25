Joseph Street, Ballarat East, will be the site of 24 new townhouses if a application to subdivide passes council.
Wendouree-based Kaufmann Property Consultants has lodged a planning application with the council to subdivide a 7375 sqm parcel of land on 123-139 Joseph Street for the development.
The land, described as a dual "battle-axe" shaped block which sits behind two properties on 123 and 139 Joseph Street, has two frontages to Joseph Street and sits 45m north of the intersection of Wilson Street.
The proposal seeks to build a mix of semi-detached townhouses on the site.
Lot sizes will vary from 400 sqm to more than 650 sqm.
Eight of the townhouses will be single storey, with two bedrooms and one car parking space, eight others will have three bedrooms and two car spots.
The remaining four will be double story townhouses, with two living spaces, and either a two car garage or single car garage plus tandem parking space.
Plans show the townhouses will have colourbond iron roofs and face brickwork.
Weatherboard will be used on the upper levels to complement "the existing character of the area whilst achieving appropriate infill development.
Under the planning scheme, homes measuring less than 400 square metres must include 25 per cent as a garden area. The planning application sets out 2684.7 sqm of garden area at the site, or 36.5 per cent of lot area.
The site is located within an area of Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Sensitivity, and will therefore require a Cultural Heritage Management Plan.
Due to length timeframes around Cultural Heritage Management Plans, Kaufmann Property Consultants is asked council to proceed with assessments, and will provide a plan prior to a decision on the subdivision being made.
The planning application is the latest in a series of medium-density subdivisions to utilize available infill.
A proposed development in Ballarat East, listed in November, will see 30 "single storey brick veneer dwellings" at 626 York Street.
A new high-rise residential infill has also been proposed at a site on Humffray Street.
A 14-dwelling subdivision in Brown Hill was put before council in late-October.
To read the full planning application, visit the City of Ballarat's planning applications page online.
