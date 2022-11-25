The Courier
Plans for 24 townhouse subdivision on 'battle-axe' infill

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
November 26 2022 - 4:30am
The "battle-axe" land parcel on Joseph Street.

Joseph Street, Ballarat East, will be the site of 24 new townhouses if a application to subdivide passes council.

