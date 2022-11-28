Language barriers, a lack of familiar medical equipment and resources, and illnesses they rarely encounter have challenged final year Federation University nursing students completing placements in Nepal.
Sixteen students from Ballarat and other campuses spent two weeks this month completing a placement at Scheer Memorial Adventist Hospital, Banepa,about 25km east of the country's capital Kathmandu.
Despite being classed as a rural hospital, Scheer has neonatal intensive care, intensive care, obstetrics, pediatrics and other specialties as well as general medicine, providing students with a wide range of experiences.
Associate Professor Karen Missen, director of learning and teaching at Federation University's Institute of Health and Wellbeing, said students in Nepal were in more of an observation role, but did plenty of assessments because the Scheer Hospital does not have the equipment and resources the students are used to in Australian hospitals.
"For example they have to be hands-on to take vital signs because you can't just bring in a machine," she said.
"They are dealing with lots of different things, seeing some different health conditions than we see in Australia ... and often people are a lot sicker because they have travelled such a way to come, and most do not have cars."
The students also complete two community outreach days - the first to a primary community health service to see how health is delivered in the community, and the second a full day of women's health screening for women from remote villages that the university funds.
This year they saw 146 patients, providing cervical screening, checking vital signs and offering blood glucose testing.
Associate Professor Missen said the experience greatly enhanced the cultural awareness of the students who were about to graduate and begin working in the health system.
"We are putting students in to a position where English is a second language, which most patients don't speak, so they need to communicate, and learn from the staff who have very little resources.
"Nursing is a little bit different over there ... resources are poor and patients have to pay as they go ... but our students do take away a lot from their experiences there."
IN OTHER NEWS
Patients at the hospital have to pay for all the resources they use. If a patient arrives at the ED, a script is written for anything they may need such as syringes, needles, drugs, oxygen tubing and oxygen, and someone must buy that before the patient is treated.
Students took part in workshops before leaving Australia, learning some key phrases in the local language and during their first two days in Nepal, before travelling to Banepa, took further language lessons, orientation and cultural experiences to prepare them for their placement.
The international experience is part of the New Colombo Plan Mobility Program which provides funding to universities to support undergraduate student participation in study, placements and research across the Indo-Pacific region.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.