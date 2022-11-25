UPDATE:
A Wendouree man believed to be a chapter president of the Nomad Outlaw Motorcycle Gang has been granted bail after his arrest at the hands of VIPER (Visibility, Intelligence, Prevention, Enforcement and Reassurance) taskforce officers on Friday morning.
Daniel Jayasekera appeared in custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, charged with possessing a traffickable quantity drug of dependence, three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, and breaching bail.
This comes after a Firearm Prohibition Order search of his Burnbank Street address, where police allegedly located 26 grams of a substance they say is cocaine in the garage, along with scales and bags.
Police also allege to have found various items of Nomad paraphernalia, including various mugs with the Nazi swastika emblem on them.
Jayasekera's defence counsel, Andrew Papadimitropolous, appeared via video link and indicated his client would contest the charges against him.
Mr Papadimitropolous said there was an "inherent weakness" in the prosecution's case - and requested the substance found in Jayasekera's garage be tested, a process which could take many weeks.
Mr Papadimitropolous further said the breach of bail charge, which related to an alleged visit to Queensland by Jayasekera, was due to a need to visit the state for a court appearance over another matter at the Queensland Magistrates' Court.
He also argued Jayasekera would need to be placed on bail to fulfil his role as caregiver to his wife, who had recently undergone a spinal fusion surgery due to complications from a caesarian birth.
Jayasekera's wife was in court during his hearing and provided testimony about his support around the house.
Magistrate Torres granted Jayasekera bail, but warned him that any attendance at Saturday's Nomad rally in Ballarat would result in immediate jail time.
Jayasekera, addressing Magistrate Torres directly, said he would not attend the rally.
He was granted bail with curfew and travel conditions, to reappear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on January 23.
EARLIER:
A Ballarat man, believed to be a chapter president of the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG), has been charged by police after drugs and weapons were allegedly found during a Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) search at his Ballarat home.
Officers from the VIPER (Visibility, Intelligence, Prevention, Enforcement and Reassurance) taskforce executed the search on Burnbank Street on Friday morning.
WATCH THE ARREST BELOW:
"(Police) subsequently seized a quantity of what appears to be cocaine, and three prohibited weapons - a pair of knuckle dusters and two edged weapons," a Victoria Police media statement said.
"The 32-year-old Ballarat man was charged with possess traffickable quantity drug of dependence, three counts of possess prohibited weapon and breach of bail."
The man is due to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' court on Friday.
The taskforce is described as a "tactical and investigative unit based within Crime Command focused on preventing, detecting, deterring, disrupting and dismantling the criminal activities of groups such as outlaw motorcycle gangs, organised crime networks and street gangs."
Police are urging anyone with information about organised criminal or illicit drug activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made at at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
