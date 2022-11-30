The transformation of an old Delacombe warehouse complex is continuing, with a new addition expected to be open to the public in December.
The former Gun Cotton factory on Elizabeth Street is home to nursery and cafe The Green House, function venue Botanica and bespoke shoe-makers Wootten.
The Green House owners, who operate the newly-opened function venue, have taken on another warehouse which contains a commercial kitchen, cool room and dry store.
Owner Di Hannon said the new warehouse meant The Green House cafe could expand to provide an all-day breakfast and lunch menu, and add more space to the outdoor garden and courtyard bar.
She said two chefs would be employed and they would do all the catering for functions, while more staff were needed for weekend work.
"We were getting a lot of feedback from people wishing we had meals. It was based on feedback and what we wanted to do anyway," Ms Hannon said.
"We just got the function space open, then this opportunity came up. It happened very quickly."
The Green House and Botanica has hosted four weddings since the start of October, a string orchestra is performing next weekend and it holds plant workshops.
Ms Hannon said she expected the cafe's new menu and the courtyard bar to be open in December.
With Wootten set up next to Botanica and around the corner from The Green House, the warehouse complex is becoming a creative destination for visitors.
The 2021-22 Creative City Strategy Report Card, which was tabled at Wednesday night's council meeting, found the arts and culture sector is the fastest growing sector of the Ballarat economy - from 1.6 per cent of total Ballarat jobs in 2016 to 2.4 per cent at the time of the report.
The report shows the total number of arts and culture jobs in Ballarat has grown from 1194 in 2016 to 1989 in 2021.
City of Ballarat chief executive officer Evan King said the city was fortunate to have a wide array of different light industrial heritage spaces, which new and innovative businesses were harnessing.
He said although there were no formal plans to create a manufacturing hub at the former gun cotton complex, the council welcomed the private investment in the area subject to appropriate permits.
"The complex is naturally developing to house a rich array of creative manufacturing practitioners and industries," Mr King said.
"The creative sector is one of the fastest growing of the Ballarat economy with the total number of full-time arts and culture jobs almost doubling in four years.
"We see the establishment and growth of creative sector businesses as one of the most important ways to build a healthier, wealthier and happier city."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.