Ballarat's Gabriel Gervasoni says he will continue to advocate for people with a disability to help make things easier for them.
"I want to make a difference as I want things to be easier for me and for people who share my disability," the 22-year-old university student said.
Mr Gervasoni, who has a vision impairment, is actively involved in the Ballarat Youth Council, Ballarat Youth Ambassador Program and Central Highlands Youth Advisory Board.
As a PTech ambassador, he encourages young people to become involved in STEM. He is currently involved in a sustainability project aiming to educate young people about recycling.
The youth and disability advocate's contribution to Ballarat was recognised earlier in November when he received the community hero award at the 2022 Victorian Community Achievement Awards.
Mr Gervasoni said he was honoured to receive the prestigious award, which he won from a strong field of community achievers across Victoria.
"It's an acknowledgement of my achievements. It shows that people who are visually impaired can achieve the things that people without a disability can achieve," he said.
Mr Gervasoni was awarded Ballarat's Young Citizen of the Year in 2021 for his youth and disability advocacy.
As part of his involvement with the Youth Advisory Board, he has helped organise the Spring in the Park and Clean Up Australia Day events.
Mr Gervasoni, who is studying information technology and working part-time, said he would continue his involvement with the committees and groups.
He said he would like to think his community work would inspire others to make positive changes.
Mr Gervasoni was presented with the community award at a ceremony in Melbourne with is family watching on.
Creswick's Youthrive Victoria received the regional service award at the Victorian Community Achievement Awards.
The charity operates with a purpose of strengthening rural communities and supporting young people to be leaders.
Established in 2008, Youthrive offers vocational and university scholarships, transition and career mentoring, and leadership development Dream Seeds workshops. In 2021, it launched the Rural Youth Network.
It has provided more than $2 million in scholarships for 131 young rural Victorians.
The awards are designed to encourage, acknowledge and reward the valuable contributions individuals, communities and businesses make in regional Victoria.
