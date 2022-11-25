Police on standby ahead of Outlaw Motorcycle Gang visit to Ballarat

More police are set to descend on Ballarat this weekend, as the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) take part in a run.
The run is expected to start in Laverton North on Saturday and travel to Ballarat, before they depart on Sunday.
"Victoria Police is aware members of the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang will be taking part in a run from 26 - 27 November," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Echo and VIPER Taskforces along with local police and specialist units will be closely monitoring the run to ensure the safety of all road users.
"Police will be ready to take swift action in the event any OMCG commit criminal, road safety or public order offences.
Victoria Police will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies as part of a national approach to OMCG enforcement."
It comes a day after a Ballarat man, believed to be a chapter president of the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG), was charged after drugs and weapons were allegedly found during a Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) search at his Ballarat home on Friday.
Anyone with information about OMCG activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made at crimestoppersvic.com.au
