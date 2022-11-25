The Courier
Crime

Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) to visit Ballarat

By The Courier
Updated November 25 2022 - 3:53pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police on standby ahead of Outlaw Motorcycle Gang visit to Ballarat

More police are set to descend on Ballarat this weekend, as the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) take part in a run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.