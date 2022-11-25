On Wednesday night, the City of Ballarat councillors voted unanimously to endorse their Biodiversity Vision and Commitment plan.
The strategy which forms part of the Council Plan 2021-2025 is aimed at remedying the city's "inconsistent past with regards to environmental management including periods of positive action followed by periods of inaction".
While the plan is merely a "commitment" at this stage according to the City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson it will help address the council's goal to "develop policy guidance on biodiversity and natural resources management".
"What it will really mean, in hopefully, the next six months, it talks about developing the policy, and in developing the policy that will have clearly the actionable items, and the milestone achievements to be measured against," Cr Hudson said.
The development of the biodiversity strategy is proposed to be created by at latest June 2023 with councillors to endorse the plan in July 2023.
Community consultation was sought in developing the Draft Biodiversity Vision and Commitment in August with participants citing greater focus for the Ballarat Botanical Gardens and the need for practical adaptive measures to ensure the garden's sustainability and biodiversity.
Regenerating degraded landscapes, more planting of Indigenous natives rather than foreign trees as well as enhanced protection of existing habitats were also listed as priorities.
An estimated 66 per cent of Victoria's native vegetation has been cleared as a result of growth and economic development.
Of the remaining 34 per cent, about 7.4 million hectares are located on public land and approximately 1.1 million hectares are found on private land.
About 10,380 habitat hectares of native vegetation is removed from Victorian private properties each year.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
