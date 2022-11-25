The Courier
City of Ballarat endorses Biodiversity Vision and Commitment plan

Malvika Hemanth
Malvika Hemanth
November 25 2022 - 8:00pm
The City of Ballarat has endorsed its Biodiversity Vision and Commitment with the aim of developing the plan between December 2022 and June 2023. Picture by Adam Trafford.

On Wednesday night, the City of Ballarat councillors voted unanimously to endorse their Biodiversity Vision and Commitment plan.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

