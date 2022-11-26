See a sinking sign? Call the council

Seen a smashed or sinking road sign lately?
Then your local council wants to hear from you.
It didn't take long for The Courier to compile a gallery of smashed, flattened, bent, snapped-off and lop-sided road signs - all of them on council managed roads.
In one Ballarat case, there were two examples at the one roundabout at the corner of Drummond and Webster streets.
In Mair Street, there were two in quick succession.
And in Moorabool a keen reader discovered six along a five-kilometre stretch of road in the Mount Egerton area.
While many appeared to be the result of erratic driving - some were simply sinking in sodden soil.
The City of Ballarat said it was responsible for street and traffic signs along 1590 kilometres of local roads.
" We haven't received any reports of sinking or dislodged signs, however, should you see a sign in the community that needs attention please report it to the City of Ballarat," Infrastructure and Environment Director Bridget Wetherall said.
"To report an issue or the damage of City of Ballarat's signs, you can go to the website, call the Customer Service team on 5320 5500 or download the Snap Send Solve app via the
App Store or on Google Play."
Potholes on municipal roads can also be reported the same way.
In Moorabool, Chief Executive Derek Madden said council staff undertook proactive inspections of the road network that picked up maintenance issues including signs.
""In between inspections, we rely on reports from the community which can be sent through customer service or online, and repairs will then be prioritised and scheduled accordingly," he said.
Moorabool is responsible for 1440 kilometres of its road network.
Major exceptions include the Western Freeway/Highway and the main roads of the now-bypassed Bungaree, Wallace and Ballan townships.
In these cases, drivers need to report to VicRoads.
In Ballarat, non-municipal thoroughfares include Mair Street as well as Gillies, Victoria, Barkly and Grant streets - plus any road that forms a continuation of a highway, such as Creswick Road.
VicRoads has a map of roads under its responsibility on its website.
"We repair and replace around 20,000 signs on arterial roads each year to ensure clear direction is provided to Victorian motorists," a Department of Transport spokesperson said.
"We encourage all drivers to report any damaged or missing signs by calling the Regional Roads Victoria hotline on 133 778."
The cost of road signage varies from a few hundred dollars to more than a thousand depending on the type of sign, its size and location.
Generally, the size of the sign will determine the number of poles required.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
