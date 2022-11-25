The Howes family have a long standing tradition on election days. While some families go to polling booths together, visit old primary schools to get a sausage or cake, the Howes have run the Mount Egerton polling booth since the 1920s.
This year Janine Howes is in charge of the action, but her father Alwyn Howes and grandfather Keith Howes have worked and organised election days for years.
Ms Howes said her grandfather took over running the booth when he was 18.
"Then my father and my uncle helped my grandfather and then I wanted to continue the tradition," she said.
Ms Howes said when her grandfather was running the booth, prior to mobile phones, the voting centre manager would drive to Gordon to use the public phone to tell the Ballarat office the results.
She said Mr Howes had many fond community memories around election day, her nan would cook a roast lunch and bring it down to the booth so the election day workers could have a hot meal to keep them going.
Ms Howes said her family's involvement in the behind the scenes of election day has developed a great respect for the integrity of the Australian voting system.
"We are so very lucky in Australia to have the democratic process that we have," she said.
"I have worked a lot behind the scenes and I can guarantee that every vote is counted more than three times.
"The integrity of the election results is very high, there is no chance for anything to be rigged."
Ms Howes said the best part about election day is the community spirit that can be felt in Mount Egerton. She said she loves the atmosphere.
Whilst others might dread the queuing and waiting, Ms Howes said her community tries to make it as "much fun as [they] can".
On Saturday Ms Howes will arrive at the polling booth at around seven am, she had already set up the centre on Friday.
"The local community have a barbecue and a cake stall and the Howes will continue on until the close of the poll at about six o'clock," she said.
After the count is complete they bring the votes to Ballarat.
"It is quite a lot of administration work behind the scenes, a lot of paperwork and we have to ring through results at different stages," she said.
Every single ballot paper that is issued needs to be accounted for on election day, Ms Howes said.
"Everything has to tally at the end of the day, we have to account for any spoiled ballot papers and all that sort of thing."
Ms Howes said she hopes the next generation of her family are inspired to take on the family tradition.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
