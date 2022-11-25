The Courier
Home/News/Victorian Election
Vic Election

Victorian Election 2022: The Howes family have run an election booth since the 1920s

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
November 26 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tania Rhook, Alwyn and Janine Howes' family have been a part of the Mount Egerton polling booth for generations. Picture supplied.

The Howes family have a long standing tradition on election days. While some families go to polling booths together, visit old primary schools to get a sausage or cake, the Howes have run the Mount Egerton polling booth since the 1920s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.