The polls are open, the sausages are on the barbie and Ballarat residents are coming out to vote.
Doors opened at eight this morning and a number of people were ready to vote at St Alipius Primary School.
The school has bacon and egg rolls, sausages and cupcakes ready to go next to the voting booth.
Volunteer Mark, who has this routine down pat after the federal election, said they have been organising food since seven this morning so all the early voters have a choice of something to eat.
Even if people have already voted during pre-poll he is encouraging the local community to come and support each other.
WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES?
Mel from Sweet Yourself is also manning the food stall, in May her cupcakes sold out by 10.30.
If you are yet to head to polls see where you can vote and where the sausages are in Ballarat here.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.