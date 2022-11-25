The Courier
Home/News/Victorian Election
Vic Election

Victorian Election 2022: Ballarat voting booths are open

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated November 26 2022 - 8:31am, first published 8:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh, Sarah, Mark, Mel and Lynda taking the early shift at St Alipius voting booth food stall. Picture by Nieve Walton.

The polls are open, the sausages are on the barbie and Ballarat residents are coming out to vote.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.