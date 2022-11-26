First time voters and a strong community spirit on polling booths

There is a strong sense of community at Ballarat polls during the first half of election day.
Volunteers hit the ground running around seven o'clock to set up barbeques and get sausages and bacon and egg rolls ready for the voters.
It was a particularly special day for Tom and Kate Gibbs who voted for the first time in Australia today.
They were at Alfredton Primary School for the special occasion.
Their citizenship was finalised in April which was too late to enrol for the federal election.
However the extra time meant they were able to get their heads around Australia's preferential voting system.
They said they have been watching the VEC videos and googling the candidates to learn more about them.
A number of people got up early to be at the voting booths by the eight o'clock start time.
This includes Steph Horsburgh and Jed Murphy, with coffee in hand courtesy of Little Square Garage.
Mr Murphy said inflation was on the top of his mind walking into the polls.
Mr Murphy said it had been quite a task getting his head around all of the candidates.
WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES?
Eureka is Ballarat's biggest ballot and a number of candidates nominated in the second week of November.
Mr Murphy said he had to comb through websites to learn more about each party's policies and wasn't impressed by the mud slinging and name calling he was getting via social media or even in text messages.
Candidates for Wednouree Juliana Addison and Samantha McIntosh both cast their vote this morning.
They are visiting booths for the rest of the day and then will be anxiously waiting for the results come 6pm.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
