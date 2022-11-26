A 175-run partnership between Wendouree openers Cole Roscholler and Tristan Maple has put their side in a commanding position in its two-day clash against the unbeaten Napoleons-Sebastopol.
Roscholler stole the day, posting 144 off 185 balls with 15 fours and five sixes, to help the Red Caps close their innings on 3-296.
It was a milestone afternoon for Maple (64) too, celebrating his maiden first grade half-century.
Roscholler eventually departed at 2-226 after being lured into a false stroke by spinner Viraj Pushpakumara (2-65) - Naps-Sebas' only multiple wickettaker.
Late cameos from Ryan Simmonds (33*) and Liam Brady (27*) ensure Naps-Sebas would need to post its highest score of the season if it wanted to salvage first innings points.
Wendouree 3-296 (C Roscholler 144, T Maple 64, R Simmonds 33*, L Brady 27*; V Pushpakumara 2-65) v Napoleons-Sebastopol
Reigning E.J Cleary Medallist Dilan Chandima has sent another reminder of his class, notching his second score of 158 in five games to help Darley post the biggest total of the season so far.
The Lions opener shared an influential century stand with Danza Hyatt (45) to help his side post 337 against East Ballarat.
Attacking the game in his usual way, Chandima hit 20 fours and two sixes in an 184-ball innings that extended his lead as the competition's top runscorer.
Hasitha Wickramasignhe (53) provided some middle-order hitting before the hosts' search for quick runs in the day's dying stages saw them lose their final five wickets for 13 runs.
Hawks teenager Abishala Rodrigo (2-65) impressed alongside spin partner Harli Givvens (2-35).
Darley 337 (D Chandima 158, H Wickramasinghe 53, DP Hyatt 45, R Hoey 26; (H Givvens 2-35, M McKee 2-48, AD Rodrigo 2-65 L Hodgins 2-66) v East Ballarat
A match-swinging spell from Ashley George has Mt Clear in a strong position to claim first innings points after Brown Hill lost five wickets for 18 runs to sink to 158 all out.
Playing in his first firsts game since the opening day of the season, Jason Knowles (58) top-scored for the Bulls before his departure at 4-114 left the game at a crossroads.
Kento Dobbell (53 off 183 balls) continued to be a thorn in the Mounties' side but when he walked back to the sheds at 6-140 the floodgates opened.
George cleaned through the Bulls' lower order, finishing with figures of 4-59 off 21.4 overs.
Nathan Yates (2-30 off 17) and Grant Trevenen (2-21 off 11) played handy supporting roles.
Brown Hill 158 (J Knowles 58, K Dobell 53; AJ George 4-59, G Trevenen 2-21, NA Yates 2-30 v Mt Clear
Buninyong captain Harry Bond performed when it mattered most, saving his side from another collapse with a gritty unbeaten half-century.
Opening the batting, Bond faced 213 balls for his 79 runs, finishing with over half his team's total as an accurate Golden Point attack restricted the hosts to 7-126 before rain brought an early end to the day.
Spinner Manny De Zoysa was the pick of the Pointies bowlers, taking 3-29 off 19 overs, while Noah Maggi - playing his first firsts game of the season - finished with figures of 2-8 off his 10 overs.
Opener Brad Byrnes (21) was the only other Buninyong batter to reach double figures.
Buninyong 7-126 (H Bond 79*; M De Zoysa 3-29, N Maggi 2-8) v Golden Point
