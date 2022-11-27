Stewart stamps stable power with Inter Dominion heats double

Emma Stewart unleashed her stable's star power with a hometown double in the opening round of Inter Dominion Pacing Championship heats in Ballarat on Saturday night.
With seven runners across three heats, Stewart saluted with Act Now and Honolua Bay.
Narutac Prince also finished second and Mach Dan third for the Cardigan team to be prominent on the points table going into the next round of heats at Shepparton on Tuesday night.
Act Now, which usually races best when in front, was trapped wide in the early stages, but found a spot in the one-one when New South Wales visitor Expensive Ego moved up outside race favourite and leader Mach Dan.
Driver Jodi Quinlan then waited patiently before presenting the reigning Victorian three-year-old of the year at the top of the straight.
He finished hard to haul in the two front-runners to take the honours.
"He travelled up really good and then when he got to the outside of them it's a bit of a dog-fight for him, but he stuck his head out when it counted," Quinlan said.
Stewart had a treble on the 10-race program, while Quinlan had an Inter Dominion driving double, also guiding Ofortuna to a win in a trotting heat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
