The Myrniong trainer-driver couple of Jess Tubbs and Greg Sugars confirmed in Ballarat on Saturday night that they are set to be big players in the Inter Dominion pacing and trotting championships.
Tubb and Sugars had heat winners in each division in the open round.
Just Believe struck first - holding out boom trotting mare Queen Elida.
Third in last year's Inter Dominion final, the six-year-old has improved significantly since joining the Myrniong stable this season with four wins and three seconds.
He led and not even the fast-finishing Queen Elida could run down the tough stayer.
"We saw last year through the Sydney (Inter Dominion) campaign for (former trainer) Mick (Hughes) that he thrived on it (the four-race format)," Sugars said.
"To get a soft first-up run, you think it's going to do him the world of good moving into round two (at Shepparton on Tuesday."
Better Eclipse rounded out a big night for Tubbs and Sugars by taking out the third pacing heat.
