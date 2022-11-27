The Courier
Clunes football community looks likely to support a move away from its home ground

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated November 28 2022 - 6:45pm, first published November 27 2022 - 4:30pm
Clunes Football and Netball Club looks set to be on the hunt for a new home venue

THE Clunes Football and Netball Club community looks likely to support a move away from its home ground to a new venue, to alleviate on-going flooding issues at the current venue.

