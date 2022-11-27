THE Clunes Football and Netball Club community looks likely to support a move away from its home ground to a new venue, to alleviate on-going flooding issues at the current venue.
Supporters and interested locals attended a meeting at the club prior to Sunday's Annual General Meeting to discuss the idea of the move, with committee member Brendan Sheehan saying the mood in the room was responsive to the plan.
The Committee will now approach the Hepburn Shire and elected officials at both state and federal level to work out the best way the club find a new venue.
The decision to move away from Bull Millgate Oval was crystallised this season after the ground flooded for the third time in 10 years, with "99 per cent of the venue" underwater at one stage.
Sheehan said the meeting was well attended by club members and the community with the majority firmly behind the idea of the move.
"Everybody was in pretty much agreeance that the best thing for the club was to look into something going forward," Sheehan said.
"It was all pretty positive. The next step will be to be in consultation, the community and all the other sporting organisations to get a feel for what they think and whether we can find a suitable venue."
Sheehan said one venue that the committee believed would be unsuitable was the showgrounds, saying it was just too small to cater for the club.
"There's a few option we're looking at around town, but to be honest, once we've had the consultation we'll probably be told, this is where you'll be going," he said.
"We don't want to be a long way out of town obviously, so we'll work through all the options that are in front of us and come up with the best solution."
The club also announced a new committee with Andrew Stinchcombe taking over as the club's new president from Sheehan.
