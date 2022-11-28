Pupils at St Alipius Parish Primary School are working to make a difference in Ballarat with their newest student-led project.
As part of the school curriculum the pupils have been looking at human dignity.
Year six teacher Jason Spark attended a Compassionate Ballarat event about the sleep bus and was confronted by the high rates of homelessness in town.
"I've lived here all my life and I did not realise how big of a problem homelessness is, particularly for women and children here in Ballarat," Mr Spark said.
He brought some of his knowledge back into the classroom, and they did some research into the needs here in town.
Pupil Bonnie said she learnt others just like her had been put in a homeless situation.
"When you are living in a place and so easily, you can just slip into homelessness."
She said almost everyone in the class was shocked to hear how bad the problem is in Ballarat.
In order to make a difference here in town the year six pupils decided they wanted to raise money for a Ballarat sleep bus.
The project was initiated by the Ballarat Foundation Future Shapers and has been supported by business in town.
At the moment 16 per cent of the $100,000 needed has been raised.
The year sixes are hoping to add to that total by selling tickets for a raffle.
Pupil Stella said she learnt there were sometimes misconceptions about people who are homeless and the rates in Ballarat region was much higher than other parts of the country.
"Before researching I thought people were homeless because they used drugs, or were drinking too much," she said.
"But once I did more research, I found people can become homeless because of events like floods or domestic violence."
Bonnie said she wanted Ballarat residents to know their town wasn't perfect and there were problems they could help fix.
Tickets sales will be open until December 11 and the raffle will be drawn on Monday December 12. Tickets are available here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
