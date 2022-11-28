The Courier
Education

St Alipius students raise money for Ballarat sleep bus

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
November 28 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year six St Alipius Parish School pupils Stella, Mia and Bonnie are working with their peers to raise money for a sleep bus. Picture Nieve Walton.

Pupils at St Alipius Parish Primary School are working to make a difference in Ballarat with their newest student-led project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.