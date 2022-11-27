Despite some commentators on election night calling the district of Ripon very early, both major parties are still holding their breath.
Trades Hall, where Labor party members and volunteers gathered on Saturday night, was filled with excitement when Juliana Addison, Michaela Settle and Martha Haylett walked through the doors at 9.15pm.
The occasion was joyous but Ms Haylett said Ripon was too close to call.
She said "things are looking really good" but is still wanting to see every vote counted.
There are a lot of logistics in order to officially complete the count.
On the Ballarat side of the district, Ripon did not have an early voting booth so residents in Lucas would have had to absentee vote if they wanted to vote early.
There was also opportunities for Ripon voters to cast their ballot at booths such as Alfredton Primary School.
But these were also counted as absentee ballots and were sent to Melbourne for counting.
It appears both parties will be waiting for an official announcement from the Victorian Electoral Commission which could be days away.
By late Sunday, Ms Haylett was only a few hundred votes ahead of Ms Staley in first preferences but was in front by over 1000 votes in the two party preferred count.
In 2018, the count for Ripon took two weeks to finalise. A week and a half after the election, Labor claimed victory over the district with 31 votes in its favour.
But Ms Staley requested a recount, and on December 10 the VEC declared her the winner by 15 votes.
While Ms Haylett said she remains optimistic about the results this time around, she wanted to see how the rest of the numbers panned out.
"I am holding my breath, I don't want to get ahead of myself," she said.
"I know that four years ago, it was called by the ABC then and then obviously we lost by 15 votes. So we don't want to get ahead of ourselves."
Ms Staley declined to comment when contacted by The Courier.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
