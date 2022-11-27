The Courier
Juliana Addison and Michaela Settle ready to get back to work after state election

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
November 28 2022 - 5:00am
The Ballarat region's re-elected representatives say they are ready to get back to work. Picture by Adam Spencer.

The Ballarat region's re-elected representatives say they are ready to get back to work for our community, following Saturday's state election.

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

