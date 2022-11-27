The Ballarat region's re-elected representatives say they are ready to get back to work for our community, following Saturday's state election.
While there are a number of logistics and official announcements still to come for a number of seats, Wendouree's Juliana Addison and Eureka's Michaela Settle have a large enough margin to be confident about their leadership.
They will be officially sworn in before Christmas and the new budget will be handed down in May, but changes could be on the way for constituents before that.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Labor's state wide announcement about capped V/Line prices will come into effect in March, a policy created to help with the rising cost of living.
"That is going to be very important that we are on the front foot to make sure we do that, as we committed," Ms Addison told The Courier.
While Ms Addison said picking a number on priorities for her district would be like picking a favourite child. Both herself and Ms Settle said it was important for the government to deliver on its promises for the region.
"The first thing I want to do is to go out and get those commitments fulfilled," Ms Settle said.
There is number of big ticket items in the pipeline for both electorates. In Wendouree, an $8.4 million revamp for Marty Busch Reserve is on the cards, while in Eureka an $8.59 million funding package for Woodmans Hill Secondary College has been promised. This could see a dedicated Year 7 centre built to help students with the transition to secondary school.
The region is also experiencing huge growth in both the west and north, but Ms Settle highlighted how important it was to keep developing older parts of Ballarat.
"I am really determined to make sure that East Ballarat does not get forgotten in terms of projects and works that go on," Ms Settle said.
Both women told The Courier they are open to other leadership positions within the party if they arise.
A number of senior Labor party members retired and chose not to recontest the 2022 election.
While the main focus will be the districts that elected them, Ms Addison has previously told The Courier she felt she had more capacity to lead.
Ms Settle said, "if something came up, I would certainly be more than happy to contribute more,"
"But, my focus is very much on service in Eureka." she said.
As they enter their second terms, there is scope for both Ms Addison and Ms Settle to be part of a support system for new Labor leaders.
"I do feel there is a responsibility that Jaala [Pulford] has passed on to me to support other women," Ms Addison said.
"It is a very exciting time to have more amazing regional women entering our caucus and I'll do all I can to help them."
There are a number of projects that are on the cards for Ballarat now the leaders are clearer.
In Wendouree, the Ballarat Neighborhood Centre received an $80,000 grant, and $500,000 has been pledged to go towards the continuous voices memorial project in Victoria Park, near Lake Wendouree adjacent to Plane Avenue.
Seventy-five thousand dollars has been pledged to the Ballarat Foundation to help support those in the community experiencing disadvantage.
In Ballarat's other seat Eureka, there are a number of other promises including $1 million for the development of the Brown Hill Reserve, a tier three project for Ballarat City Council.
Gordon Recreation Reserve, in the Moorabool Shire, has been promised $25,000 for redevelopment projects as part of its masterplan. There is also a number of investments for the Bacchus Marsh side of the electorate, including $25 million pledged to a number of intersections.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.