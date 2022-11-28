Ballarat Netball Association long-time rivals Dela Oscars and Eureka are once again going head-to-head in The Athlete's Foot Cup grand final, three years after Dela triumphed over Eureka in the 2019 grand final.
The two grand finalists have endured different roads to Tuesday night's grand final, with Dela unbeaten through seven rounds while Eureka recovered from a slow start to the season.
Dela Oscars captain Lavinia Fox said there was plenty of excitement ahead of Tuesday night.
"I played in 2019 and we won that season but that was my first experience in The Athlete's Foot Cup," Fox said.
"I was definitely on the younger side of the group then but this time I've got a bit more experience but there's still a lot of girls who have played for multiple years. We've got a really good mix of young and more experienced players."
With no grand finals played in 2020 and 2021, Dela Oscars remain the reigning premiers of The Athlete's Foot Cup, while Eureka has been forced to wait for revenge.
"We've had a pretty successful season so far. We've been building combinations throughout the season and getting better and better," Fox said.
"After three years we finally have an uninterrupted season and we can go and have a good hit out against a really good side in Eureka."
No team came closer to Dela Oscars than Eureka this season, with nothing separating the two sides in a 36-all draw at the start of the season.
Eureka captain Jemma Mirabella is looking forward to another grand final opportunity.
"In 2019 we had a red-hot crack but fell short in the grand final so hopefully this year we can go one better," Mirabella said.
"I think we'll actually match up pretty well against them. It is going to be a big game for our shooters in Maddy Selmon and Adut Manyiel. It will be a tough game but a lot of us play together in the BFNL so we sort of know how each other plays."
Eureka lost just two games this season, with Mirabella crediting the some of the team's young stars making their way into the side this year.
"There's a few fresh young players coming through this year which is exciting to see," Mirabella said.
"It has been a pretty continuous group of girls playing together and the younger players are adding some excitement to the future and development of the team."
It was an eight-goal triumph for Dela last time these two sides met four weeks ago.
The Athlete's Foot Cup grand final gets underway at 8pm on Tuesday at the Llanberris Netball Stadium.
