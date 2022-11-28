The Courier

Deja vu for Athlete's Foot Cup grand finalists after three-year wait

By Edward Holland
November 28 2022 - 3:30pm
Dela Oscars' captain Lavinia Fox and Eureka captain Jemma Mirabella holding The Athlete's Foot Cup ahead of Tuesday night's grand final. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat Netball Association long-time rivals Dela Oscars and Eureka are once again going head-to-head in The Athlete's Foot Cup grand final, three years after Dela triumphed over Eureka in the 2019 grand final.

