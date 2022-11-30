A key forward with state league experience and rich family football pedigree will line up as a key forward for Newlyn next year.
The Cats have signed Jackson Starcevich as a marquee recruit.
The 29-year-old is a son of former Collingwood and Brisbane AFL player, and Brisbane AFLW head coach Craig Starcevich.
Starcevich arrives with experience in the WAFL, NEAFL and VFL.
Newlyn is hoping Starcevich, and new coach and leading goalkicker Marcus Darmody can form one of the Central Highland Football League's most potent attacking combinations.
The 198cm tall Starcevich had his first taste of state league football in his home state of Queensland, making appearances with Morningside, Brisbane and Gold Coast over three years.
He moved to Western Australia in 2014 and had two seasons with Claremont in the WAFL.
Starcevich has since then primarily based himself in Victoria - playing with Shepparton in the Goulburn Valley league in 2016, Northcote Park in the Northern league in 2017-19 and North Heidelberg also in the NFNL in 2021.
He had an injury interrupted 2017 and 2018 on the Collingwood VFL list.
Newlyn football director Simon Dwyer said Starcevich had not played this year, using the time to get physically right after injury issues in 2021.
Starcevich joins former North Ballarat Roosters VFL and Redan players Callum Currie and Chris Giampaolo as important additions to Newlyn's list as the Cats aim at putting themselves in finals calculations after a disappointing 2022.
The Cats have also secured Ethan Currie, a brother of Callum Currie.
He makes the move from their home club of Casterton-Sandford in the Western Border Football League.
Like his brother, Ethan has spent time with Redan. He made his senior debut with Casterton-Sandford in 2012 while still eligible for under-16s. Currie played with Redan under-18.5s in 2015 before returning home.
He made 13 senior appearances with Casterton-Sandford this year.
