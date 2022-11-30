The Courier

Former state league key forward recruited by Newlyn

DB
By David Brehaut
November 30 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newlyn newcomer Jackson Starcevich makes a crunching tackle. Picture by Getty Images.

A key forward with state league experience and rich family football pedigree will line up as a key forward for Newlyn next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.