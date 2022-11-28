The family of a missing Ballarat man are concerned for his welfare, after he disappeared on the weekend.
49-year-old Glenn was last seen on Woolway Court, Delacombe at 9pm on Saturday, November 26.
His family and police are worried as he has a medical condition.
Police said he was last seen wearing dark pants and a red t-shirt.
"It is believed that Glenn has left his vehicle behind and has left on foot in an unknown direction or destination." police said in a statement on social media.
Anyone with information on Glenn's whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
A report can also be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au
