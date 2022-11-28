Police have released an image of a man who is wanted on a warrant.
37-year-old Murtoa man Brendan Petter is wanted for theft and driving offences and could be in the Ballarat area.
He is also known to frequent Murtoa and Woodend but is thought to be in Melton.
The man is described as caucasian, 178cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.
Police have released an image of him in the hope someone may know where he is.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confident report can also be made at crimestoppersvic.com.au
