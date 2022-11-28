The Courier

Police searching for wanted man Brendan Petter, who could be in Ballarat

By The Courier
Updated November 28 2022 - 12:18pm, first published 12:11pm
Wanted man Brendan Petter. Picture supplied.

Police have released an image of a man who is wanted on a warrant.

Local News

