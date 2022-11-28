The City of Ballarat's quarterly performance report has revealed while the council is in a strong financial position as of September it is due to a number of underspends including in their staffing sector.
For the three months up until September 30, the City of Ballarat recorded a surplus of $136 million. This surplus was largely due to the carryover of $24.14 million in funds from the council's 2021/22 budget and $20.8 million in unexpended grants and corresponding expenditure.
However, contributing to this excess of cash, is the reduction in employee costs. For the City of Ballarat's year to date adjusted budget it was forecasted $17.84 million would be spent on council personnel but the actual budget has reflected an amount more than $2 million less than what was anticipated at $15.07 million.
The council's quarterly financial management report for the period ending September 30 attributed the decrease as "favourable" due to "ongoing vacant positions" and " savings of $766,000 in annual Workcover Premium".
Although, it highlighted these "savings" would be "recognised in future forecast adjustments".
This surplus was also due to the council's increased cash flow from statutory fees and fines.
"Revenue from parking fines are $561,000 ahead of YTD budget, while Town Planning Permits are $146k favourable to YTD budget," the report wrote.
Regarding the forecasted annual budget, the council has projected a more than $16 million surplus, with an increase from $60.1 million to $76.3 million.
The excess cash from the 2021/22 budget will aid in financing the controversial Lake Wendouree lighting project, the Wendouree West Community Hub and upgrades to Her Majesty's Theatre.
Specifically, $370,000 will be added to the lake lighting project and $1.5 million for the Wendouree West Community Hub redevelopment works.
Moreover, two new schemes have been added to the council's 2022/23 budget being $200,000 for the Visiting Friends and Relatives initiative and $30,000 for their reusable nappy and sanitary pad program.
However, the council's cash flows from rates and charges were significantly lower with an adjusted budget forecasted for $36.91 million while the actual recorded amount received was $30.02 million.
"YTD Cash flow from Rates and Charges is unfavourable by $6.9m," the report wrote.
It said this discrepancy was considered to be caused by "a timing issue based on budgeted assumptions on the timing of rate payment receipts".
As for the City of Ballarat's annual forecasted capital expenditure for 2022/23 there was a reduction of $17.87 million when compared with their adjusted budget.
More than 50 per cent of their expenditure was spent with local vendors with $12.19 million given to those from the City of Ballarat council area followed by $526,000 to those from neighbouring councils and $336,000 from western Victoria.
Just over 35 per cent, equating to $55 million, was invested into fossil fuel free institutions.
The council's net worth as at September 30 was valued at $2.5 billion.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
