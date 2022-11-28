The Courier
City of Ballarat records financial surplus due in part to 'ongoing vacant positions'

For the three months up until September 30, the City of Ballarat recorded a surplus of $136 million including a more than $2 million saving in employee costs. File photo.

The City of Ballarat's quarterly performance report has revealed while the council is in a strong financial position as of September it is due to a number of underspends including in their staffing sector.

