Webbcona has leapt into top four contention in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant following a strong outing against Buninyong in round eight.
It means the top four standings have changed for the first time in three weeks.
Webbcona came into Tuesday's match-up below Buninyong on the ladder but a dominant 79-41 win, in which it took all three rinks, sees it rise above Buninyong, Central Wendouree and Victoria into fourth place.
Victoria climbed from sixth position into fifth after cruising past last-placed Clunes.
A 27-8 performance in the second rink helped set up the 66 (14) to 49 (2) victory.
It was Victoria's fourth win of the season.
Central Wendouree failed to claim its fourth win when it went head-to-head with a red-hot BMS.
BMS claimed all three rinks in the 64-43 win, narrowing the gap to ladder-leaders City Oval.
City Oval now sits nine points clear of BMS in the standings but boasts a healthier score differential and percentage.
The top-of-the-table side had no issues overcoming Creswick on Tuesday, walking away with a 71 (14) to 49 (2) win.
City Oval remains undefeated through eight rounds of action.
Midlands missed an opportunity to stay in touch with the top two, falling to Sebastopol in a stunning upset.
Eighth-placed Sebastopol claimed two rinks in the 51 (1) to 56 (15) triumph, with its opening rink win proving the difference in the end.
