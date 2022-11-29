Webbcona has leapt into top four contention in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant following a strong outing against Buninyong in round eight.
It means the top four standings have changed for the first time in three weeks.
Webbcona came into Tuesday's match-up below Buninyong on the ladder but a dominant 79-41 win, in which it took all three rinks, sees it rise above Buninyong, Central Wendouree and Victoria into fourth place.
Victoria climbed from sixth position into fifth after cruising past last-placed Clunes.
A 27-8 performance in the second rink helped set up the 66 (14) to 49 (2) victory.
It was Victoria's fourth win of the season.
Central Wendouree failed to claim its fourth win when it went head-to-head with a red-hot BMS.
BMS claimed all three rinks in the 64-43 win, narrowing the gap to ladder-leaders City Oval.
City Oval now sits nine points clear of BMS in the standings but boasts a healthier score differential and percentage.
The top-of-the-table side had no issues overcoming Creswick on Tuesday, walking away with a 71 (14) to 49 (2) win.
City Oval remains undefeated through eight rounds of action.
Midlands missed an opportunity to stay in touch with the top two, falling to Sebastopol in a stunning upset.
Eighth-placed Sebastopol claimed two rinks in the 51 (1) to 56 (15) triumph, with its opening rink win proving the difference in the end.
Joy Feltham, Jennifer Shepherd, Tom Clarke, Colin Young 21 d Yvonne Gamble, Ian McGregor, Yvonne Clark, Barbara Voigt 13
Loris Gullock, Murray Alpen, Harold Worsley, Leah McArthur 34 d Leonie Donnelly, Terry McDonald, Moon Meulan, Wayne Morgan 14
Coral Crawford, Geoff Gullock, Robert Edwards, Sarah Braybrook 24 d Margaret Sultana, Stephen Flaconer, Joan Worth, John Nunn 14
Lynette Kelson, Sandy Grano, Leigh McKenzie, Ian Robinson 14 lt Chris Boyd, Rebecca Cooper, Barry Yates, Gerry Flapper 24
Peter Orr, Cheryl Magrath, Elizabeth Kierce, Chris Smith 39 d Liz Hocking, Debbie Matthews, Bernie O'Malley, Beth Huntley 8
Janine Roberts, Sally McCracken, Peter Cameron, Wayne Roberts 18 d Sigrid Glasspool, Alan Penrice, Judith Caddy, Alan Annear 17
John Jackson, Brenda Hughes, Andrea Tudorovic, Kevin Coad 23 d Shelley Erickson, Terry Kinnersly, Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker
Donna Leeson,. David Leeson, Helene Stenning, Noel Verlinden 27 d Anne Shields, John Young, Lee Dixon. Alan Carnegie 8
Jill Hopper, Robert Chapman, Dante Prenc, Deb Gorin 16 lt Rex Martin, Valerie Jackson, Eileen Spong, Paul Lythgo 18
Meryl Holloway, Ian Long, Elizabeth Liston, Leonard Vincent 18 lt Geoff Allan, Linda Johannsen, Michelle Tait, Jeff Ryan 20
Sandra Middleton, Margaret Wilkins, Barry Adams, Heather Hopkinson 12 lt Lynette Bryce, Bethel Ryan, Robert Dickinson, Michael Storey 18
Lyn Maple, Margaret O'Meara, Colin Thompson, Tony Gutteridge 13 lt Alan Marini, Dianne Hampson, Judith Lindsay, Michael Hampson 16
Maree Phelan, Janet Vincent, Geoffrey Jenkins, Gregory Plier 16 lt Joan Dunn, Cec Deans, Chris Medwell, Ian Hedger 20
Rosina Bainbridge, Eric Kosloff, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 15 drew Annette Hovey, Trisha Cole, Kevin Lynch, John Hofstra 15
Maureen Goldsmith, Paul Carlyle, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 20 lt Judie Matthews, Beryl Flynn, Ian Harvey, Shayne Bottrell 21
CITY OVAL 104 points, +150 shots; BMS 95, +82; MIDLANDS 75, +36; WEBBCONA 62, +39; Victoria 62, -2; Buninyong 62, -28; Central Wendouree 52, -12; Sebastopol 50, -46; Creswick 44, -87; Clunes 34, -132
