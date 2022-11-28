Ballarat's consistent spring rainfall is causing problems for landowners and the City of Ballarat preparing for the fire season.
Equipment and machinery used for grass cutting and slashing is unable to operate on sodden paddocks, nature strips and reserves without getting bogged or damaged, forcing the city to put its slashing program on hold until the grass starts to dry out.
The region recorded 204.8 millimeters in October and 111 millimetres in November, totalling almost 316 millimetres.
The rain also has council dealing with deteriorated roads and thousands of potentially dangerous potholes.
City of Ballarat Mayor, Cr Des Hudson said the city's customer service team had already received enquiries about long grass on private and public land.
"If you can get the equipment onto the property, will only see it grow back, needing to be cut again before the real bushfire risk begins," he said.
"The City of Ballarat are monitoring the situation and waiting on the soon to be released seasonal outlook update by the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service and will be guided by recommendations from the CFA before launching into normal seasonal bushfire prevention services.
"Whilst we would be jumping the gun at present to recommend to property owners to slash long grass, we will still be sending out 3,385 pre-season advice letters to vacant landowners of land less than 15 hectares prior to the start of inspections.
These letters are not enforceable but give landowners bushfire preparedness advice and notice of when inspections will be beginning."
Property owners are still advised to begin preparing for the fire season by checking equipment, clearing rubbish and ensuring there is a defendable clear space around homes and sheds.
The rain could continue into December, though, with long-range forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology predicting above-average rainfall on the eastern states including Victoria.
But in the short-term, we will get our first taste of summer - which begins on Thursday - this weekend, with a sunny top of 27 degrees forecast for Saturday.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.