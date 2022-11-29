The community of Daylesford has rallied together to bring Christmas cheer to the town centre.
After hearing complaints about minimal Christmas decoration in town, the Daylesford men's shed decided to take the problem into their own hands.
Project coordinator Mark Rak said the men have been working for the last year to build the decorations and organise the project.
"It is always sort of a cacophony of people complaining, but not much happened," Mr Rak said.
Mr Rak said the shed has collectively spent about 750 hours working on the wooden trees.
A number of community groups are also involved with the project as well as some schools from the area.
They each received a tree which they decorated how they liked.
"[They] painted it as they wished, there was not a set theme or anything like that, they could do whatever they liked," Mr Rak said.
Mr Rak said there are over 23 trees that line both sides of Vincent Street.
"We have also put solar lights on them so they light up at night," he said.
The trees are decorated with wombat cut outs, to remember the old name of the town.
"It is picking up on the theme of both the previous name of Daylesford as a township and also the link with the Wombat Forest," Mr Rak said.
He said the response to the town's decoration has been overwhelming.
"I have had lots of emails, but also the commentary when we were putting them up last Thursday and over the weekend everyone has been very positive," Mr Rak said.
"The shopkeepers have been ecstatic and there has been no negativity."
All one thousand wombats will be returned to the students that decorated them when the trees are taken down.
Hepburn Shire chief executive Bradley Thomas said "council is proud to support such a multi-generational project that has been led by the community, for the community".
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
