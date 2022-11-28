Getting from Bells Road in Smythes Creek to the Delacombe Town Centre is easy if you have access to a car - it is a five-minute drive.
But if you have to rely on public transport, things become a bit complicated.
Every second day there is a 23-minute bus trip.
But only once a day.
On the days without the 23 minute route, you can instead get a V/Line coach to the Ballarat Base Hospital and then get on a bus that goes back to DTC - that is a 52-minute trip.
How many times do we need to ask?- Golden Plains Shire Counillor Helena Kirby
Golden Plains Shire councillors have flagged the need to continue advocating strongly for improved public transport in their region.
At their most recent meeting, the councillors adopted the Golden Plains Transport Connections Study, a jointly funded project between the council and the Department of Transport, which is supposed to guide the next steps for the area.
Councillor Owen Sharkey moved the motion to acknowledge and use the document.
He said a number of documents pass through his desk, which sometimes are just for ticking a box.
"Some are really boring to read," he said.
"But this [the connections study] is a great read and a hugely important document."
The document outlines some key areas where the shire can improve its transport options.
It found a majority of constituents have high car dependency.
There are no easy ways to travel between the smaller townships without a car, and connections to the regional city centres like Ballarat and Geelong are minimal.
"Last mile" gaps were also identified.
While a resident might be able to get from their town to Ballarat, there is no easy way to get from their home to the public transport in their town.
In the short term, the report suggests councillors continue to advocate for improvements to the public transport networks.
It also suggested council could run a bus service for a specific event or organisation, or consider offering an on-demand service.
Council has run community bus trials before, but it had a low uptake.
The report suggests a centralised system, like a website, to communicate the different ways Golden Plains residents can get around the shire to help improve residents' knowledge of their options.
Councillor Helena Kirby said it was great to have the report, but she would like to see action taken.
"This is another study, this has been happening for 15 years and in all that time we have one bus route in the shire, Rokewood to Ballarat twice a week," she said.
"It is a shame that the governments of the day can't put some money into more bus routes. After fifteen years this is ridiculous."
IN THE NEWS:
Cr Kirby said it was time for the Golden Plains Shire councillors to be strong when advocating for the projects suggested by the report.
"How many times do we need to ask?" she said.
"We have to be tougher on our politicians and demand these services for our residents. I just think we have study after study. Unless we speak up about it, this is just going to go around in circles."
Deputy Mayor Gavin Gamble said he would have liked to see more emphasis on cycling or other alternative modes of transport as well as infrastructure to support their increasing popularity.
"The main point is that business as usual is not an option and we need to progress..."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
