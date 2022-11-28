The Courier
Golden Plains Council advocates for more transport options, pushes for bus network review

Nieve Walton
Nieve Walton
November 29 2022 - 9:00am
For some residents in the Golden Plains Shire, a 10-minute car drive becomes hours on public transport. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Getting from Bells Road in Smythes Creek to the Delacombe Town Centre is easy if you have access to a car - it is a five-minute drive.

