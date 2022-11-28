THE Christmas tree is up and gradually people have been leaving presents underneath.
I Love This Shop Delacombe has joined in the decades-old Ballarat Christmas Appeal tradition, stepping up as a drop-off point for presents to help the city's families in need this festive season.
While the team has promoted other Christmas collections, I Love This Shop Delacombe store manager Narelle Dopper said this was a chance to get a little more involved in the community.
Ballarat Christmas Appeal, now under the guardianship of The Ballarat Foundation, is collecting food and money to boost the city's frontline welfare agencies, the Salvation Army, Anglicare, St Vincent de Paul and Uniting Ballarat.
But there is also a need for toys and gifts to help make Christmas a little more special for children of all ages.
Ms Dopper said the store was accepting any presents for the appeal - they need not be only from her shop.
There was plenty of choice in I Love This Shop for anyone uncertain about what to buy to help the appeal.
Ms Dopper said Lego was selling well, but there had been a "bit of a mix" in presents bought by Christmas shoppers this year.
"We've had a few presents under the tree so far," Ms Dopper said. "Once people start to know we're collecting we've had a bit more support."
Haymes Paint's flagship store in Ballarat and Toyworld in Howitt Street have also become collection points for the appeal.
The Ballarat Foundation is primarily seeking financial donations, which allows the greatest flexibility in response to community Christmas needs. Food and toy donations are still accepted.
Every cent donated directly supports Ballarat families.
The Ballarat Foundation and its partner charities have made clear demand for help has been rising fast this year, primarily due to the ripple effects from rising costs of living.
Those looking to support the appeal can drop presents to drop-off points, such as I Love This Shop. Or, support Ballarat Christmas Appeal via fully tax deductible donations online at ballaratfoundation.org.au.
