More infill housing potentially on the way for Brown Hill with nine lot subdivision proposal

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
November 29 2022 - 8:30am
More infill housing could soon be on the way for Brown Hill as a nine lot subdivision proposal is currently before the City of Ballarat.

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

