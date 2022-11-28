Ballarat's booming infill housing market could grow even larger as a nine lot subdivision has been proposed for Brown Hill.
Consultancy firm, Inception Planning who have prepared the report on behalf of their client, have plans to create nine allotments and a common property on 16 Boundary Road, Brown Hill.
The proposed dwellings are suggested to vary in size, ranging from 623 to 761 square-metres and are set to comprise a "battle axe element" with a three metre wide 156 metre long services corridor running the length of the southern neighbouring property to Ballarat- Burrumbeet Road.
However, to create these houses a proposed 0.063 hectares of native vegetation is set to be lost according to a study completed by the Central Highlands Environmental Consultancy in September.
This will include the consequential loss of 11 trees including rough barked manna gums and the removal of one old tree.
"Native Vegetation removal is required as part of the development for a proposed 9-Lot subdivision at 16 Boundary Road, Brown Hill. Native and exotic vegetation will need to be removed to create the 9-Lots to create areas for building envelopes and access into each of the lots," the report wrote.
"Lots 1-4 will have their own individual access driveways, whereas Lots 5-9 will have access off a common access road located through middle of the subdivision."
Although, the report did outline the design for accessways for lots three and four would be constructed in such a method "to not have a detrimental impact" on surrounding trees.
The extent of the native vegetation removal has been labelled as "intermediate" however, this will not exempt the client from meeting the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning offset requirements.
Central Highlands Environmental Consultancy also wrote the proposed loss of greenery would not have a "significant impact on any habitat for a rare or threatened species" as it was not mapped as an area encompassing an endangered Ecological Vegetation Class.
Inception Planning highlighted the proposed subdivision would both "increase the supply of residential development" while also providing greater "diversity of housing types" in the neighbourhood.
"Similar style infill subdivisions have occurred within the vicinity of the site in Brown Hill namely Sinclair Grove and Foynes Court," the report wrote.
"An infill subdivision of this density is considered an appropriate response to the evolving neighbourhood character of the area when assessing the demand for new allotments within established urban areas."
Currently, the site is occupied by a single storey six-bedroom brick veneer house. It lies in a General Residential Zone.
To lodge a submission response regarding the application click here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
