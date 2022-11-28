The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Could Ballarat knights be jousting alongside the Commonwealth Games in 2026?

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 29 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew McKinnon (front) with Clifford Marisma and world champion Phil Leitch (mounted) getting ready to battle the Kiwis at Kryal Castle in 2017. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A bid has been launched to make jousting a Commonwealth Games sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.