A bid has been launched to make jousting a Commonwealth Games sport.
Yes, you read that right.
And Ballarat already has the world champion.
Keen jouster and Victorian Medieval Festival Director Andrew McKinnon is in the process of forming national and international bodies to help make it happen.
"We've already got a lot of Commonwealth countries that do jousting including England, Wales, Scotland, Canada, New Zealand - and we're hoping we can have a team from Malta as well," he said.
"We organised the world jousting championships - and had people from Russia, France and so on. The last one was actually in Lardner Park, Warragul in 2019."
Mr McKinnon said exhibition sports for the 2026 Victorian games were already decided, but he hoped Kryal Castle and its jousting tournaments could feature in the local entertainment in some way.
If all goes well, they could be taking their horses - and some serious armour - to Hamilton (Canada) in 2030.
"Canada would be great because they already have a strong jousting competition," he said.
"Unfortunately these things take time.
"So what we want to do first is be part of the entertainment program.
"Why couldn't they run jousting as a bit of fun in 2026 - or why couldn't we run a parallel competition around the same time as the events in Ballarat?"
He said it was important to be "well on the radar" ahead of the next Commonwealth Games - and the time to act was now.
So are Aussies any good at this medieval sport?
"The Australian team played the UK a few years ago and we soundly trumped them," Ms McKinnon said..
"Phil Leitch at Kryal Castle is also the world champion."
And what would a team uniform look like?
"We'd like to keep the medieval livery, but you might use something on it like a Commonwealth star or the Southern Cross.
"The rules were set out in the 1400s and we try to stick to that - so that means armour - and that's what we normally compete in.
"What we do is an unusual sport, but visually it's incredibly spectacular.
"Our competitions have also been broadcast before.
"Fox Sports was at our competition at the St Ives Medieval Fair in New South Wales a few years ago."
Ms McKinnon said jousting was also being taken up by women - and at least three would be competing at Kryal Castle's Victorian Medieval Festival this weekend.
He said the sport was untested waters for people with disabilities, but he was confident people could be accommodated if they were approached about it.
And he said it was a sport with longevity.
"I took it up when I was 40 - and that was in 2007 - and I'm still doing it now.
"Jousting is more about competing against yourself. Really it's all in your head and it's about mental discipline."
Mr McKinnon said he would love to hear from potential sponsors.
"It's early days but there is generally a lot of excitement about making this a Commonwealth Games sport.
"There are many people waiting to see if the mechanics fall into place, but certainly it's the time to start talking about it."
The first meeting to form an Australian jousting body is expected in early 2023.
